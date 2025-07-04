Police Arrest Four Suspected Cultists with Gun, Stolen Vehicle in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP-Special Assignment Team) have arrested four suspected cultists in the state.

The operatives also recovered firearms, including one Beretta pistol with three rounds of live ammunition and a stolen vehicle, from suspects during raids of criminal hideouts in the continued efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Superintendent of Police (SP), the operatives led by Julius Robinson arrested one Rasheed Atanda last Sunday.

He disclosed that the team, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Yoruba Street of Sapele town and arrested Atanda, 31, a native of Irinle community of Kwara State, resident in Sapele town.

Edafe said that a preliminary investigation led the operatives to arrest other suspects namely Charles Oyowe, 36, native of Obeda in Warri North LGA of Delta State, in whose possession a Beretta Pistol with three rounds of live ammunition was recovered.

Others arrested, he disclosed, were 49-year-old Rewane Ogbitse, native of Jakpa, Warri South LGA of Delta State, and 44-year-old Shedrack Oloko, native of Ethiope East LGA of Delta State.

Edafe said that all the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye Confraternity, adding that the suspects are presently in custody as the investigation continues.

In a separate operation, the PPRO said personnel of the CP-SAT again last Monday, recovered a Lexus 330 SUV earlier reported stolen during a case of armed robbery.

The recovery, according to him, was sequel to the complaint received that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded a residence in the early hours of the day, carting away expensive jewelry, mobile phones, and a Lexus 330 SUV with registration number: RBC 656 CN.

“Following a swift investigation and deployment of intelligence assets, the stolen vehicle was recovered around 0635hrs at Uti Road, off DSC Expressway, Ebrumede. All efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.

Meanwhile, State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has commended the operatives “for their swift and coordinated response.”

The CP noted that “the success of these operations underscores the importance of timely and credible information from members of the public.

According to him, “Proactive community engagement and the prompt reporting of criminal activities significantly enhance the capacity of the police to respond effectively and forestall further crimes.”