Pate Tasks Public Health Practitioners on Dedication to Duty

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has called on health practitioners to be more dedicated during public service to foster meaningful growth in the sector.

Pate made the call in Abuja at the unveiling of the book titled: “The Journey Outlives the Traveler” authored by the UNAIDS Country Director, Dr. Leopold Zekeng.

The book is centered on Zekeng’s four decades journey in public global health sector, from his early beginnings in his hometown Cameroon to leadership roles across Africa and beyond, based on working at the frontlines of HIV and AIDS responses.

Also working during some of the most complex health emergencies such as Ebola and COVID-19, global health diplomacy and social-works development.

Pate, speaking at the book launch, said: “I congratulate you for this milestone and appreciate you for the years of service, particularly for investing the time to codify what you have learnt about the present and future generation of public health practitioners.

“I think what you have written in the book tells the story of public health practitioners over a period of time and the impact on lives is still unfolding.

“It is a remarkable journey and I look forward to studying you more. Congratulations for all you have done, you have left us with a lot to learn. Your journey is our journey and I think it is a transition moment.”

In his opening address, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Mohamed Fall, while commending Zekeng for his initiative to put up the write-up, described his journey in public health as masterclass in leadership.

Fall said: “All of us feel deeply privileged to have worked along with him. He understood that HIV is not only a medical issue, but a human one shaped by culture, stigma, access, but also by force.

“He partnered Norway, engaged with the First Ladies of the country, worked closely with the Minister of Health and built himself a response that was as human by trying to respond to the HIV crisis in Nigeria.

“For the UN-Nigeria, your journey has been a masterclass not just in leadership on the SDGs, but for the public health in general. You reminded us that progress must be people-centered, partnership-driven and purpose-led.”

In his review of the book, the former Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, revealed the author offered perspectives to the multiplicity and complexities of global health governance, and leadership in action.

He noted the 600-page book shed light on often unseen human side of leadership, difficult and sometimes agonizing decisions that must be taken, moments of hard-won triumph and collective progress.

He said: “It reflects the personal sacrifices that are appropriate to effectively lead and navigate through times of significant crisis and uncertainties.

“A central and recurring theme that resonated powerfully throughout the book is the paramount importance of diligently sustaining the significant gains that have been achieved in the global, regional and national responses to HIV and AIDS pandemics.”