Our Policies Have reduced Brain Drain, Improved Health Sector, Says Oyo Commissioner

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, yesterday said the policies being implemented by the state government in the health sector have led to the overall improvement of the sector and also helped to mitigate the effect of Japa syndrome by medical professionals.

She noted that these policies have directly resulted in improved quality of lives for residents of the state, reduction in maternal mortality rates, infant mortality rates, under-5 mortality rates and upgrade of hundreds of health facilities and infrastructure.

The commissioner stated this yesterday while addressing journalists at the Governor’s Office Briefing Room during the Omituntun 2.0 Inter-Ministerial Briefing, stating that the Governor Seyi Makinde administration has also improved the health sector by recruiting thousands of health professionals and improving their welfare to address medical brain drain.

She listed the other achievements as including improved service delivery and training, enhanced referral linkages between primary, secondary and tertiary levels, statewide digital integration and proactive health workforce expansion as well as elevated health access across the state, with the government renovating several other health facilities in the secondary and tertiary health sectors.

Ajetunmobi added that the state also recorded other achievements, including the recruitment of 332 healthcare workers at secondary health facilities and increment of internship quotas, ongoing data analysis on cardiovascular risk for policy development, achievement of Pre-TAS success and initiated TAS for filariasis-free LGAs, oxygen plant resuscitation and renovation of Accident & Emergency Unit of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and accreditations for the colleges with increase in quota of students intake.

She revealed that the state government also recorded successes with Omituntun Free Medical Mission, which has reached hundreds of thousands of residents and the enrolment of over 121,000 residents, including pensioners, public primary school pupils and persons living with disabilities into the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme.

Ajetunmobi noted that the Makinde administration made a huge mark in the area of primary health care, saying that: “In the area of Primary Health Care, Oyo State, has been leading with vision, courage and action. At the time that many states are grappling with the basics of healthcare delivery, Oyo State moved far ahead, setting a powerful example of how to transform Primary Healthcare Services into a sustainable, equitable and digitally-driven system that puts people first.

She said 212 Primary Healthcare Centres have been renovated and equipped, while another 87 are at various levels of completion, explaining that out of the 212 PHCs that are fully renovated and equipped, the government is currently revitalising 106 to either L2/L3 Health Facilities for the purpose of Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care.

Of these 106, the commissioner noted that 66 PHCs are being upgraded with the provision of 10KVA Solar Inverter System for 24-hour power supply, red brick incinerator, units of computer tablets for EMR, medical equipment such as nebulizer, pulse oximeter, oxygen cylinders, point of care testing kits, among others.

Speaking on how the state has been able to retain its medical professionals amid the growing challenges posed by the Japa syndrome, Ajetunmobi said the state government has been able to retain a good number of health professionals as a result of Governor Makinde’s foresight in improving the welfare packages of health workers and putting in place different measures to make the sector attractive to professionals.

She said: “We have about 260 medical doctors in the state. Initially, we had about 350 but because of the Japa syndrome and for the fact that some people are retiring. “The state government as embarked on a massive recruitment to reduce the deficit. In the Primary Health Care sector, we recruited about 3,933 health professionals and we made sure we have at least one medical officer in each of the local government areas.

“So, we have 33 new medical officers now. We also have some that are PHC coordinators; some of them are doctors as well, and they can go around overseeing what is going on. We could have had more, but because some of our people retired and some moved out.

“Let me also say that this number excludes the doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso. I think we have close to 100 doctors there. Also, they have resident doctors and medical students that are helping in the work at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

“The Oyo State Government has been trying with regards to funding, but you cannot prevent people from saying they want to go. Some will say they want to go for academic-related courses or master’s degrees and they will just leave like that. So, what we have put in place is a mechanism for replacement. You go now, immediately you are replaced by someone who wants to work.