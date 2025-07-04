Otu Predicts Stronger Showing for Tinubu in 2027, Cites Ongoing Reforms

Nsa Gill

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s prospects for the 2027 presidential election, predicting a significantly improved performance both in Cross River State and nationwide.

The governor made the remarks during an endorsement rally organized by the Cross River Southern Consultative Forum at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar on Wednesday, in support of President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Otu attributed his optimism to the bold and ongoing reforms spearheaded by President Tinubu, citing initiatives such as the Tax Reform Law, federal backing for the Bakassi Deep Seaport, the extension of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway into Cross River, and the rollout of Special Agro-Industrial Zones across the country.

“President Tinubu is not shying away from tough but necessary decisions. He is driving reforms with boldness and clarity of purpose,” the governor stated.

He went on to predict that the president would secure over 90% of the votes in Cross River State in 2027, a notable turnaround from the 2023 election, where the APC fell short in the presidential polls in the state.

According to him, like many speakers in the event, the governor’s popularity, earned through impactful achievements in economic development, infrastructure and security over the past two years, will be a major factor in galvanizing support for the president’s re-election bid.

The endorsement event attracted political stakeholders; youths, women groups, trade bodies, and traditional leaders from the seven local government areas in the Southern Senatorial District: Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Biase, Calabar Municipal, Calabar South, and Odukpani.

It follows similar endorsements from the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts, suggesting growing statewide momentum. The Chairman, Cross River Southern Consultative Forum, Mr. Eyo-Nsa Ekpo, described the endorsement as a clear vote of confidence in both President Tinubu and Governor Otu.

He lauded the governor’s “people-oriented leadership” and his commitment to state development and citizen-led needs.

“Governor Otu has redefined governance in Cross River by responding directly to citizens’ demands,” Ekpo said.

In his address, Governor Otu expressed surprise at the massive turnout, which he interpreted as public affirmation of his administration’s efforts.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal enclaves, stimulate economic revival, restore tourism, and improve public service delivery.

“I see myself as a servant, driven by a divine mandate,” he stated, echoing sentiments from religious leaders who noted that security has improved so significantly that churches have resumed overnight vigils without fear.

Representatives from local government areas offered concrete examples of the governor’s impact.

In Akamkpa, residents cited ongoing road construction in Obun, the fulfilment of campaign promises, and the establishment of the new University of Education and Entrepreneurship.

In Odukpani, the development of Nigeria’s largest gas field under Governor Otu’s watch, was hailed as a historic economic milestone. In Biase, the governor’s popularity is credited with rendering opposition parties virtually nonexistent.

Traditional rulers also lent their voices to the endorsement. Professor Itam Hogan Itam, the paramount ruler of the Efuts, interpreted the light rain during the event as a sign of ancestral blessing.

Etubom Bassey Eyo-Ndem echoed this symbolism, calling it a divine endorsement, “our gods, the land, the wind and the sea are all in agreement.”

The event not only affirmed the growing support for Governor Otu’s administration but also reinforced the alignment between his governance agenda and President Tinubu’s national vision anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

While the 2027 elections remain two years away, the endorsements signal strong grassroots support and a positive trajectory for both leaders in Cross River State and across the South-south geo-political zone

As Governor Otu crosses the midpoint of his first term, Wednesday’s rally stands as both a validation of his leadership and a potential foundation for sustained political and developmental success.

* Gill is the Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State