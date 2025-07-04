NOA, Stakeholders Decry Kidnapping, Abduction, Banditry

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Stakeholders in Kogi State have decried the growing menace of kidnapping, abduction, and banditry in Nigeria. The stakeholders were unanimous in the condemnation of kidnapping and abduction in state during the engagement meeting organised by the National Orientation Agency in Lokoja yesterday in Lokoja.

The stakeholders also emphasised the need for unity and cohesion to tackle these social vices. The campaign, tagged: “Pathway to National Cohesion Unity and Development”, highlighted the alarming rate of kidnapping and banditry in Kogi State.

In his remarks, the state Director of NOA, Mr. Patrick Edogbayan, said as part of a nationwide campaign, the meeting brought together stakeholders to chart a pathway to eliminating these challenges and promoting national development.

He said the nationwide campaign was aimed at achieving unity and cohesion as a nation to eliminate all kinds of social disorder for development.

Edogbanya, who was represented by Assistant Director and Head of Civic Values and Democracy Education, NOA, Mr. Augustine Ogbonnikan, said the campaign seeks public cooperation to create a safe society where citizens can live without fear.

He therefore, urged authorities and security agencies to work together to stop the menace in the society, by rebuilding of the educational and industrial sector to address unemployment.

“Let us bring back our lost values:- discipline, hard work, duty of care, tolerance and respect, transparency and Nigeria will be great again,” Edogbanya said.

In his paper presentation, Edogbanya, attributed the issue to attitudinal problems and a lack of moral values.

He emphasised that the nation’s strength is built on the values and attitudes of its citizens, and called for collective action to address the challenge.

The nationwide campaign, he said, seeks to foster unity and cohesion, eradicate social vices, and drive national development.

“By working together and bringing back lost values, Nigeria can regain its lost glory and ensure a brighter future for its citizens,” he said.

Participants in their separate comments, stressed the importance of cooperation among all stakeholders, including parents, authorities, and security agencies, to rebuild the educational and industrial sectors.

They urged government to address unemployment, and restore lost values such as discipline, hard work, and respect.

The meeting also highlighted the vulnerability of Nigerian youths to these social vices, citing the desire for quick wealth and luxury as a major driver of crime.

Participants urged parents to provide adequate training and monitor their children’s associations to divert them from such activities.

The stakeholders at the event include: traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, NGOs, women and youth groups, media organisations, students, and others.