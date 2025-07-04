Niger, Nasarawa States Launch Joint Digital Skills Initiative

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger and Nasarawa states have launched a joint digital skills Initiative programme aimed at addressing the critical gap in Nigeria’s Technological ecosystem.

The initiative is the outcome of aspirations between the Ministries of Communications Technology and Digital Economy of the two states and will empower citizens of the states to utilize data for decision making, predictive analytics and development of intelligent solutions across sectors.

In addition, the initiative will nurture “the next generation of tech- driven entrepreneurs by offering the knowledge, mentorship and market access needed to launch and scale digital ventures”.

Niger state Commissioner for Communications Technology and Digital Economy Alhaji Sulaiman Isah and the Director General Nasarawa State Information Technology and Digital Economy Agency Alhaji Haruna Sani Sani sealed the initiatives on behalf of both states.

They said both Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and his Nasarawa State Counterpart Alhaji Abdullahi Sule have indicated ” Strong political will to transform their states into digitally competitive economies”

According to them the programme is already seeking strategic partnership with local and international organisations to offer job placements, internships and remote work opportunities for successful trainees.

Specifically they submitted that ” this programme will not only enhance employability but also foster entrepreneurship and economic growth in the two states.

Alhaji Sulaiman Isah the Niger State Commissioner for Digital Economy in an interview said by promoting a digitally literate and cyber resilient Workforce Niger and Nasarawa states are not only preparing their citizens for jobs of the future but also establishing the groundwork for sustainable digital economies”.

Isah declared : ” As Nigeria progresses into the fourth industrial revolution, the NINATECH collaboration serves as shining example of what happens when vision is matched with action,and when neighbours opt for cooperation rather than competition.