NASENI to Commence Construction of Factories for Renewables in Abuja

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has hinted on plans to commence the construction of factories that will produce renewables such as batteries, panels and electric vehicles.

Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Khalil Halilu made the disclosure when the agency and ATV had a joint press conference at the Technology Village (ATV) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking after the press conference, Halilu said we are going to start work by next week, and in six months time we’ll come back to see how far the work has gone.

“By next week we will start scratching surface and we hope to come back, maybe half a yearto see significant progress on he work that is being done there.

“NASENI is known for building things quickly, one of the record factories we’ve done is under four months and you know that we intend to replicate the same thing here at the Abuja Technology Village.” he emphasised.

Speaking earlier, he said, “We can transform from a research and development agency to an agency that does production, so that we don’t keep our research and development on the shelves as prototypes, but we ensure that they have been transformed into something that is usable for the country as a whole.”

“Today, we are here at the Abuja Technology Village, where we fulfill our commitment to be one of the tenants to establish manufacturing outfits from renewable to so many other products.

In addition, he said, “We’ll also attract other partnerships to this beautiful place. And we hope for a much brighter future where we can create lot of jobs for the country. And we’ll fulfill our promises and ensure that we get to the dream land together.”

Speaking on the facilities that NASENI will provide in the park, he said, “We have various facilities that some will serve as factories, accommodation, and sports

“So we are looking to build a community where people can work without the need to go abroad.”

On products to be produced, he said, “Our primary target at the moment is our renewable products, which is batteries, panels, electric vehicles, and so on and so forth.

“We are ensuring everything is going to be affordable. Otherwise, there is no point setting up these facilities to be used.

Also speaking, the Acting Managing Director, ATV, Yusuf Isa, said the partnership between NASENI and ATV is what Nigeria needs.

“This is what Nigeria really needs to start local production, local capacity development. And that is in line with what ATV does as a science and technology park.”

The ATV, established in 2009, is a pioneering technology park and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. Strategically designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, provide unique ecosystem for technology-based businesses to thrive.