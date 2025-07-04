‎‎NADF Deploys Software to Track, Evaluate N19.5bn AgGrow Scheme

‎James Emejo in Abuja

‎The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has launched a digital Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) platform to oversee the rollout of its N19.5 billion AgGrow Farm Support programme.

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the scheme will provide 50 per cent subsidies on seeds, fertilisers, and Crop Protection Products (CPPs) to 50,000 smallholder farmers in the maize, rice, cassava, and soybeans value chains across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

‎Speaking at the launch, he described the digital platform as a game-changer.

He said, ‎“This platform ensures that every seed, every input, and every naira invested is properly tracked from distribution to usage, so that we can keep learning, improving, and delivering results aligned with national priorities.”

‎Essentially, ‎the AgGrow scheme connects farmers directly to processors through structured outgrower arrangements.

The fund will fully finance the inputs, while the processors will repay half the value after harvest.

‎The approach aims to close the gap between farmers and processors, reduce reliance on middlemen, and improve raw material sourcing for the agro-processing sector.

‎Ibrahim further highlighted the need for transparency and efficiency in the project.

He said, “We have gone to great lengths to create a framework and a software to enhance the quality of our M&E, knowing that end-to-end supervision of the project is crucial for us as a Fund.”

‎“You will be our eyes and ears in all the corners of the nation you’re posted to. You will play a vital role in implementing this scheme, leveraging the NADF M&E Platform to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and inform decision-making.”

‎He pointed out that to ensure accountability, all participating farmers must be registered with a Bank Verification Number or National Identity Number as their farms will be geo-tagged and biometrically verified.

Weekly reports, third-party audits, and strict compliance measures will ensure that the inputs are properly used and results are tracked.

Tje NADF boss said, ‎“We want to build farmers’ capacities so they get better yields and bigger returns. The digital platform will also support advisory services and extension training on best farming practices.”

‎He warned that, “We will not hesitate to de-board and prosecute any consultant falling short of the standards of efficiency, honesty and integrity.

“As such, we urge all to eschew fraud and collusion with other stakeholders. Let’s work together to make a lasting impact in our nation.”

According to him, the programme is inclusive by design.as 40 per cent of the beneficiaries will be women while youths will account for 20 per cent.

Crop insurance is also part of the package, aimed at protecting farmers’ investments from climate-related risks.

However, a representative of the M&E partners, Olusola Omole, said, “There hasn’t been a time when M&E vendors were brought together like this to align on expectations and targets.

“This is a new beginning, and we believe it will empower us to deliver results that truly benefit the farmers and processors.”

‎Chief Executive of AgroXchange Technology Services Limited, Adewale Adegoke, commended NADF for adopting a data-driven monitoring system to improve food sovereignty in Nigeria.

He said, ‎“NADF is changing the narrative. Their approach ensures that the distribution of inputs is fully tracked and traceable, with real, quantifiable impact on farmers.

‎“They are using advanced intelligence and satellite technology to detect issues even farmers may not see. NADF is set to transform the lives of 50,000 farmers, potentially tripling their incomes post-harvest.”

‎He noted that despite training, national maize yields remain low due to poor compliance with good agronomic practices (GAPs).

According to him, “Some maize varieties promise up to six tons per hectare, but the national average is just 1.9 to 2 tons.”

Also, ‎speaking at the event, Head of Strategy at NADF, Adebanke Fajana, said, “We have a state level, a regional level, and a national level. All data information relating to this programme will be handled centrally.

She told the consultants, “You are the ones to gather information, valuable data for us. And the integrity of the data is extremely important to us.”

‎Fajana added that the fund will also deploy independent agents and engage community leaders to strengthen grassroots coordination.

‎The AgGrow pilot, covering 12 to 15 states, will serve as a model for scaling similar agricultural support programmes nationwide.

With the launch, NADF signals a shift to data-driven governance in agriculture where every farm counts, every input is tracked, and every harvest is measured.