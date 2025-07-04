Kidnapped Bayelsa State High Court Judge Regains Freedom 12 Days after Abduction

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State High Court Judge, RT. Hon. Justice E.G.Umokoro, has regained freedom after 12 days in captivity.

According to the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Service(DSS), he was released from kidnappers’ den without payment of ransom.

Umukoro, who was kidnapped in controversial circumstances at a popular eatery in Yenagoa, was released on the day President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, visited the state, calling for collaboration between the security agencies, the bar and bench to effortless effect his release.

Osigwe, who condemned the delay in the rescue efforts, had visited the State Commissioner of Police, where he and members of the State NBA held a closed door meeting for hours. Though details of the meeting were not disclosed to newsmen, the Commissioner has assured them that the security agencies were on top of the matter.

Osigwe and his entourage later visited the Deputy Governor, Sen Lawrence Ehwrujakpor, and other well-meaning stakeholders in the state.

Unconfirmed sources had it that kidnappers had last Saturday demanded an equivalent of N300 million in foreign currency for his release.

However, it was gathered that the release of the judge followed days of joint Police Tactical operations led by the Commander of the Operation Puff Adder, CSP Chris Nwaogbo.

It was also gathered that few of the suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction were identified and traced to the Ekeremor area of the State where the abducted Judge hails from.

Some of his relations, according to security sources, reached to families of his abductors and threatened fire and brimstones if he is not released with immediate effects.

But the State Director of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, and the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, announced last night that the abducted Judge was released without ransom and rescued unhurt.

The released State High Court Judge,Umokoro, who looked tired, expressed appreciation to everyone that participated in his rescue, describing the last 12 days as “confusing”

He said he was becoming confused in the kidnappers den.

“ I was confused in the kidnappers’ den. I was beginning to get confused. I still could not come to terms with the fact that I was kidnapped and kept in the forest and exposed to cold. I thank God I was rescued alive.”

“I can’t thank God enough. It will always be an unforgettable experience for me. I thank God I came out in scattered.”

“ The kidnappers told me I should have fallen critically ill. I was subjected to cold. I prayed to God that if I come out, I will testify to his goodness.”

Speaking at the State headquarters of the DSS, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Daniel Ayah, said the rescue of Rt.Hon. Umokoro is a collective efforts of the security agencies, the Judiciary and the state government.

Justice Ayah pointed out that the Chief Judge of the State was disturbed during the 12 days kidnapping drama of Justice Umokoro.

He confirmed that three major suspects were arrested in connection to the judge abduction and that the police have identified three key suspects who are still at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, said the joint efforts of the security agencies are bounded together towards the rescue of the abducted judge.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Clement Kekemeke, commended the men of the judiciary and the bar for their calmness and composure during the 12 days abduction of the judge.

“We embarked on court boycott and down tools. Everyone played their roles and it tells us that in time of trouble, we should be united.”

A source within the State Police Command also disclosed that four key suspects have been identified over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Rt. Hon. Justice Umukoro.