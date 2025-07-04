Insurance Week 2025: CIIN Hosts Awareness Walk for Industry Professionals

Ebere Nwoji

The Educational arm of insurance industry, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) recently championed the course of insurance awareness creation through hosting of Insurance Awareness Walk to flag off the Year 2025 Insurance Week, an annual event of the industry.

The exercise which brought together a broad spectrum of professionals from across the insurance and financial service sectors portrayed a picture of the institute’s penchant for unity, advocacy and marketing of the industry to the Nigerian public.

The awareness walk — a flagship tradition of Insurance Week — kicked off promptly at 7:00 am at the Lagos office of NEM Insurance Plc, where participants from many insurance institutions gathered in branded T-shirts and caps, waving banners with messages promoting insurance education and inclusion.

The exercise saw workforce of various insurance firms organising themselves as a team with their flags and banners conspicuously displayed and led by a fitness instructor.

Organised in squads the fitness walkers began the morning with aerobics and warm-up exercises, creating an atmosphere of excitement and engagement.

They followed a carefully mapped-out route through key parts of Lagos city, attracting attention from commuters and onlookers as the procession moved with music, branded floats, and distribution of flyers educating the public on the benefits of Insurance. After nearly two hours, the energetic crowd arrived at the National Stadium, Surulere, where a well-organised funfair and mini carnival was held.

In obvious expression of her excitement on the mass turnout of insurance operatives for the exercise, President/Chairman of Council, CIIN, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori,FIIN commended the impressive turnout and passion shown by industry stakeholders.

She said the awareness walk was more than just a tradition but also a movement.

“A movement that reflects our commitment to demystify Insurance, promote trust in the industry, and connect with the public in relatable ways. This year’s Insurance Week is themed around deepening professionalism, fostering education, and empowering the next generation, and this walk is a powerful start to those conversations,” she stated.

She said the week would be marked by activities such as

school outreach programs, a career fair, a public lecture, health screenings, a mentorship roundtable for young professionals, and the highly anticipated Insurance Industry Gala Night.

Some activities held at the event include carnival of games and contests.

Some of the games include Tug of War Competition which featured friendly battles among industry giants such as NEM Insurance, Tangerine Insurance, STACO Insurance, and others. Teams cheered passionately as they pulled with determination and unity. The competitions provided moments of thrilling excitement, with each company showcasing strength and teamwork, and bragging rights rotating from match to match.

There was also Egg Race game which in particular added lighthearted flair, drawing laughter from the crowd as participants carefully balanced eggs on spoons in a test of coordination and focus. Staff from various organisations enthusiastically joined in, making the game a crowd favorite.

Awards and certificates of participation were presented to outstanding teams and contributors.

Giving his vote of thanks at the event, the Chief Executive Officer Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Mr Jide Orimolade commended the efforts of the organising committee, participating firms, and partners for their dedication and spirited participation.

“Today has proven once again that when we come together, we can achieve more — not just within the industry, but for the public we serve. This walk has worked the talk, and the message is clear: Insurance is for everyone, he stated.