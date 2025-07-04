Igbinedion, NAPTIP Laud NDLEA’s Anti-Drug Campaign in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, and the Benin Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Sam Offiah, have commended the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its efforts in steaming the tide of drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

The NAPTIP Benin Zonal commander and Chief Igbinedion, gave the commendation when the Edo State Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mitchell Ofoyeju paid them separate him a working visit in Benin City on Thursday.

Chief Igbinedion, while highlighting the role of the NDLEA in eliminating illicit drugs that jeopardize the health and well-being of citizens said: “Your relentless efforts are vital, important and life-saving”.

Speaking also, the Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Sam Offiah, while hailing Ofoyeju, sought for collaboration between the two federal government agencies.

According to him, “Understanding the nexus between these two critical agencies is essential for strengthening our collective response. We understand that victims of drug trafficking are vulnerable tools in the hands of the traffickers, and it is important to adopt preventive strategies.”

He noted the synergy between the NDLEA and NAPTIP is imperative for a more robust fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Edo State.

While welcoming the Edo NDLEA Commander and other members of his entourage, Offiah who highlighted the functions of NAPTIP, said the agency is charged with the responsibility to enforce laws related to human trafficking, prevention, coordinating investigations and prosecution, and providing assistance to victims, as well as raising public awareness.

Speaking during the visit to Chief Igbinedion residence, the Edo State Commander of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the visit was aimed at garnering support for anti-drug abuse initiatives and emphasised the importance of partnership with influential community leaders and elders.

He described Chief Gabriel Igbinedion as a “champion in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse as well as other related anti-societal vices.”

Ofoyeju who said the NDLEA is actively addressing the drug scourge through comprehensive strategies aimed at both drug supply control and drug demand reduction, expressed hope that when leaders like Chief Igbinedion lend their support to the campaign, it indisputably helps to amplify anti-drug advocacy efforts.

“One of the mandates given to me by the Chairman, Brig. General Marwa, is to build a united front by bringing stakeholders under one canopy in confronting the drug challenge in the state.

“In recognition of your towering influence and strategic role as a champion of peace and safe society, we are here to solicit your fatherly support,” the Edo NDLEA boss stated.

On NDLEA visit to NAPTIP, Ofoyeju stressed the link between human trafficking and illicit drug trafficking, noting the need for strong partnership between the two.