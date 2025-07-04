  • Friday, 4th July, 2025

GloVal Announces Soteria Palms Estate, Targets Local Agriculture Boost

Nigeria | 23 minutes ago

GloVal Properties Nigeria Ltd. has launched Soteria Palms Estate in Epe, Lagos State to enhance local agriculture outputs via innovative land use and investment. 

The firm explained that its real estate model was such that combines land ownership with agricultural development, promising investors both land appreciation and passive income through oil palm cultivation.

The Managing Director of the firm, Gloria Ijeomah, stated that the project was conceived to challenge conventional approach to land investment. 

“Rather than waiting years for land to gain value, we’ve created a model where your land begins to work for you from the start, delivering both income and impact.

“The estate features plots where oil palm trees have already been planted. These trees are projected to reach full maturity within three years, enabling buyers to generate returns from agricultural produce in addition to the potential increase in land value,” she stated. 

Ijeomah explained further that the project aligns with national efforts to boost local agricultural production, particularly in the palm oil sector and reduce dependence on imports. 

“Nigeria currently imports over $500 million in palm oil annually. We anticipate that the estate will create employment opportunities in farming, logistics, processing and distribution for local communities, including youth and women,” she added. 

The project launch saw attendance from stakeholders in the real estate and agricultural sectors, as well as community leaders and prospective investors.

