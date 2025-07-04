FG To Unveil Smart Police Stations Nationwide

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Federal Government (FG), in a bid to improve policing, is set to unveil smart Police Stations nationwide.

To achieve this, Galaxy Backbone (GBB) and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) on Friday in Abuja, signed a Memorandom of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and deploy technology for the creation of smart police stations across Nigeria.

Speaking after signing the MoU, the Managing Director of GBB, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, emphasised the importance of the collaboration which will enhance digitallised policing.

“Today’s agreement represents more than a partnership—it reflects a shared vision for a smarter, more resilient, and inclusive Nigeria.

“Our collaboration with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund brings cutting-edge technology into the heart of Nigeria’s security architecture through the deployment of Smart Police Stations.

“These initiatives reflect our firm commitment to innovation, trust, and nation-building,” he said.

Speaking further he said, that under the terms of the agreement, GBB would provide high-speed fibre connectivity, cloud platforms, and secure digital infrastructure to support the deployment of smart police stations.

“These stations will be equipped with advanced ICT tools to enhance real-time communication, surveillance, data sharing, and operational efficiency within the Nigeria Police Force.

“The partnership is expected to significantly improve public safety outcomes by enabling more data-driven decision-making, improved incident response times, and greater transparency in law enforcement.

“This initiative reinforces Galaxy Backbone’s strategic role as the digital backbone of government operations, enabling secure, interoperable platforms that support innovation, governance, and national development.

“The agreement with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is a bold step toward building a more secure and technologically advanced Nigeria,” Adeyanju said.

The Executive-Secretary of NPTF, Mohammed Sheidu in his remarks noted that, “this initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise police force and enhance its effectiveness in maintaining law and order.”

He also disclosed that “this partnership would digitalise police stations across all geopolitical zones, and it will introduce digital systems for collecting and sorting data as well as connecting police stations to one another. We want to move policing in Nigeria towards the 21st century and more than police force.

“We can only achieve this by strategic collaborations and partnerships with agencies like yours to be able to achieve the digitalisation agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

Speaking more on the MoU, he said, “When we discussed, we talked about how we want to walk into police stations and see digitalised statement forms not having to write on papers. We can also have a way our police stations are connected to one another.

“One of the major problems that we have seen with the Nigerian Police Force is actually data collections and data gathering.

“With this, your organisation and our organisation partnering together will be able to put out a solution that will capture this intelligence and information gathering.

“We are going to make history by changing the narrative of not just the NPF but the security architecture of Nigeria as a whole.” he emphasised.