Ethiopian Airlines Begins Second Daily Flight to Lagos

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Africa’s biggest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines on Tuesday started second flight to Nigeria’s busiest airport, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by key stakeholders in the aviation industry and the federal government of Nigeria was well represented by the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana.

In a speech, Kana said the federal government welcomed Ethiopian Airlines second flight to Lagos commended the airline for its steadfastness and commitment to Nigeria.

According to him, the federal government has taken cognisance of the airline’s commitment to Nigeria and promised to continue to give it support, as it has consistently provided flight service to Nigeria, conveying passenger and goods for so many years.

Kana’s speech indicated strong partnership between Nigeria and the airline, which started operating into Nigeria since the nation’s independence.

“When the airline approached us in the Ministry for an increase in frequency, we did not hesitate because Ethiopian Airlines is our airline, it’s Nigerian airline, as a government, we see Ethiopia as part of Nigeria and we see Nigeria as part of Ethiopia; therefore, for Ethiopian Airlines requesting for an increase at anytime, we shall grant them that approval. I am particularly happy that today, we have 14 flights a week into and out of Lagos, we can only ask for more.

“For us in Nigeria, our dream is to see that Lagos becomes a hub (for West Africa) and in no distant time, I can guarantee you that where we are standing will be a hub for many airlines, Addis Ababa is a hub and Lagos is going to be a hub and Ethiopian airline can launch as many flights as possible. Our dream is to make Lagos the capital of Africa in terms of business and commerce and that we can achieve through aviation and aerospace activities. We appreciate Ethiopian Airlines, particularly, during COVID-19 era when airlines were not flying into Nigeria, Ethiopian Airlines brought products and equipment to Nigeria. The Ministry of Aviation will continue to give you all the support and request that you desire from us,” Kana said.