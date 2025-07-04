DOAM Foundation Trains Students on Dangers of Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking

Funmi Ogundare

Over 100 students of Future Gold College, Ijora, Lagos, have been empowered by DOAM Foundation, on the risk associated with drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The initiative, held Thursday, was aimed at raising awareness and empowering young minds with strategies for avoiding substance abuse. Supported by sponsors such as, Niger Biscuits, Celplas Plastic, and Eezee Pens, the program combined education with engagement, distributing biscuits, candies, drinks, lunch packs, water bottles, and writing pens to students.

Speaking at a mentorship session, Catherine Olukotun, Program Team Lead of DOAM Foundation explained that the program served as a platform for open discussion , awareness and education to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the challenges of substance abuse.

According to her, “the session provided students with practical knowledge on the risks of drug use and trafficking, as well as tools to make informed life choices. Open discussions encouraged awareness and dialogue around the issue, making it a meaningful step in combating youth vulnerability to substance-related dangers.”

She thanked the partners for their support saying, ” together, we can make a difference in the lives of these students and shape a brighter future for our community. DOAM fundation’s continued outreach reflects growing concern over the influence of drugs among Nigeria’s youth and underscores the need for proactive education and mentorship.”