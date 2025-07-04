Court Orders Akpabio, Others to Recall Akpoti-Uduaghan 

* Fines senator N5m for contempt

* Orders apology in two national dailies, Facebook page

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday faulted the suspension of Kogi State Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Nyako subsequently ordered the Senate to recall the suspended senator on grounds that her suspension for six months violated the constitution and also denied her constituents of adequate representation.

The judge made the order while delivering judgment in the suit filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging her six months suspension by the Senate.

Justice Nyako stated that while the National Assembly has powers to discipline any erring members, such discipline should not be too excessive to the extent of depriving her people of representation.

Justice Nyako explained that the six months suspension was excessive because it exceeded the 180 days the house is expected to sit.

Meanwhile, the court found her guilty of contempt of court and subsequently fined her the sum of N5 million.

She is to also tender a public apology to the court in two national dailies as well as on her Facebook page.

Details later…