CJN Appoints  Babatunde Adejumo as NJI Administrator

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has approved the appointment of Justice Babatunde Adejumo as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

The appointment, according to a statement by the CJN’s media aide, Mr Tobi Soniyi, takes effect from August 1, 2025. Justice Adejumo is a former President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

His appointment was sequel to his endorsement by the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute which is under the chairmanship of the CJN.

Adejumo succeeds Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi whose tenure as Administrator ends on July 31, 2025, after four years of meritorious service.

The CJN expressed appreciation to the outgoing administrator for his tireless commitment and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Institute and the Nigerian judiciary as a whole.

Justice Adejumo, a respected jurist and a seasoned administrator served as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria until his retirement in 2019.

The statement described Justice Adejumo as an experienced jurist with a deep understanding of judicial administration, stressing that he is expected to enhance the Institute’s effort in promoting judicial capacity development and institutional innovation.

The National Judicial Institute is the apex institution responsible for the continuing education, training and development of Judicial officers and their support staff across all levels of the judiciary.

It serves as a centre for excellence in judicial studies, with a mandate to promote efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services nationwide.

The Institute routinely conducts courses, workshops, conferences and other academic and professional programmes tailored to enhance the knowledge, performance, and ethical standards of judicial officers and personnel in line with global practices.