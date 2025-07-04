  • Friday, 4th July, 2025

Buhari llI, Undergoing Treatment In London Hospital

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

•Garba: He’s responding well to treatment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has taken ill and has been admitted for treatment in an hospital in London, the United Kingdom.

Though nature of the illnes and name of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment remains unknown, Buhari’s spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Thursday however, confirmed his principal’s illness, but assured Nigerians that the former president is responding well to treatment.

According to him: “It is true that the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, is unwell. He has been receiving treatment in the UK.

“You would recall he made it known that he was going for his annual medical check-up. He became ill there, but I am happy to announce to you that he is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment. We pray for his healthy recovery”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.