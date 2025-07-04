Buhari llI, Undergoing Treatment In London Hospital

•Garba: He’s responding well to treatment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has taken ill and has been admitted for treatment in an hospital in London, the United Kingdom.

Though nature of the illnes and name of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment remains unknown, Buhari’s spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Thursday however, confirmed his principal’s illness, but assured Nigerians that the former president is responding well to treatment.

According to him: “It is true that the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, is unwell. He has been receiving treatment in the UK.

“You would recall he made it known that he was going for his annual medical check-up. He became ill there, but I am happy to announce to you that he is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment. We pray for his healthy recovery”.