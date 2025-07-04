Akume Applauds Oramah for Uncommon Patriotism to Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has heaped encomiums on the immediate past President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, for his uncommon patriotism and purposeful leadership while holding sway at the helms of the financial institution, which has contributed immensely to the economic development of the country.

A statement by the Director, Information & Public Relations, OSGF, Segun Imohsien, said the SGF made the commendation when the delegation from Afreximbank led by its Managing Director, Export Development, Mrs. Oluranti Doherty, in company of the CEO of African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), Brian Deaver, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Akume commended Oramah for the key role he played in securing credit facilities to Nigeria when the nation was in dire need, noting the support had gone a long way to breath a new lease of life to the stressed economy.

“Prof. Oramah has done a lot to impact the people and government of this country, Africa and beyond Africa. Since the day I met him, we became very close. Other financial institutions refused to extend credit facilities to Nigeria on the ground that we have reached allowable limit and has become increasingly difficult for Nigeria to import for the use of our people.

“But Prof. Oramah came to the Rescue. He reshuffled the debts owed the bank by the government. He went further to extend more credit facilities to government. So, in a way, he contributed immensely to the rehabilitation of the Nigerian economy,” Akume said.

He further eulogised the ex-Afreximbank boss for making Nigeria proud by facilitating the establishment of one of the best hospitals in Africa, the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), with the state-of-the-art medical equipment and with well-seasoned medical personnel trained in all medical fields.

The SGF added it was not a surprise to him when President Bola Tinubu conferred on him the second highest national award, Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) for his untrammeled feats and patriotism.

Speaking earlier, the MD, Export Development of Afreximbank, Mrs. Oluranti Doherty, said that the purpose of the visit was to convey the deep appreciation of the Board Management of Afreximbank to the SGF for being a pillar of support to the financial institution toward the realisation and operationalisation of AMCE, which specialises in treating cardiovascular, oncological and blood-related diseases, among others and the Afreximbank African Trade Centre in Abuja, which serves as the trade and export hub of Africa.

She also disclosed the recent annual general meeting held in Abuja where Oramah handed over the baton to his successor, George Elombi, having served meritoriously for the past 10 years.

The Board Management thanked President Tinubu for honouring the meeting alongside the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu and also expressed their indebtedness to Mr. President for honouring their immediate past President with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).