Telcos Give Reasons for Temporary Disruption of SIM-related Services

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the umbrella body for all licensed telecoms operators in Nigeria, has given reasons for the recent temporary disruption of SIM-related services, and has apoligised to all affected telecoms subscribers.

In a statement jointly signed by ALTON’s Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo and its Publicity Secretary, Damian Udeh, ALTON blamed the temporary disruption on the migration exercise iyt carried out recently to the verification platform of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The statement said: “ALTON wishes to inform the general public, our valued subscribers, and all stakeholders of a temporary disruption affecting SIM-related services across all mobile networks in Nigeria. The disruption follows a recent directive from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), mandating our Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) members to transition to a new identity verification platform. The migration process, which directly impacts real-time identity verification required for SIM registration, SIM replacement,

Mobile Number Portability (MNP), and other related services, has introduced unforeseen technical challenges that are currently affecting service availability nationwide. While the new platform is intended to enhance the integrity and efficiency of identity management in Nigeria, unfortunately, the transition has temporarily impacted the ability of MNOs to deliver seamless SIM-related services. During this period, MNOs will not be able to support, SIM Swap, SIM replacement, activation of new subscribers and other SIM-related services.”