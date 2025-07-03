Lagos Police Foil Smuggling Rings, Cultists’ Attacks in Statewide Security Sweep

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has announced significant successes in its fight against crime, with the recovery of stolen vehicles, arrests of suspected cultists, and the launch of new tactical units aimed at safeguarding residents across the state.

Addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olorundare Jimoh, said the breakthroughs reflect the command’s zero-tolerance approach to crime and a renewed focus on intelligence-led policing.

Among the notable achievements was the recovery of 32 exotic stolen vehicles, many of which were traced to Lagos from other states and intercepted before they could be smuggled across international borders. The vehicles—some worth hundreds of millions of naira—were reportedly seized from fraud syndicates, rogue drivers, and organised criminal networks.

“We have recovered 32 vehicles, and more than 70 others are in our custody undergoing investigation,” CP Jimoh stated. “These recoveries are the result of painstaking surveillance and collaboration with relevant stakeholders. We are inviting members of the public whose vehicles were stolen at gunpoint or taken by their drivers to come forward for verification.”

The Commissioner also disclosed progress in the Command’s anti-cultism operations. Over 23 suspected cultists have been arrested in recent days, with a cache of weapons recovered, including fabricated and toy firearms resembling Beretta and Browning pistols.

“These items, though appearing to be toys, are used to instil fear and rob innocent citizens. Their use constitutes a serious criminal offence under our laws,” CP Jimoh warned.

One of the high-profile arrests was that of Wasiu Akiwande, also known as Olu Elesho, a notorious cult leader alleged to have been in possession of five AK-47 rifles. He is currently in custody and awaiting trial, with police investigations linking him to multiple killings across the state.

“More than 10 families have identified him as being connected to the death of their loved ones,” CP Jimoh said. “We are tightening our net around cult groups that have long terrorised communities. Their time is up.”

To consolidate the anti-cultism effort, CP Jimoh announced the creation of special squads within all area commands. These squads are mandated to arrest and prosecute individuals involved in cult-related activities, including murder, assault, and unlawful association.

In a bid to tackle urban insecurity more broadly, the Lagos Police also unveiled the Eko Strike Force—a rapid response tactical team designed to intervene at flashpoints and bolster public confidence. According to the Commissioner, the unit now operates nine teams, up from five, thanks to logistical support from the Lagos State Government.

“We are grateful to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing the needed equipment and resources. The Eko Strike Force is already making a difference and working in synergy with the Rapid Response Squad (RRS),” he said.

CP Jimoh also commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for providing advanced crime-fighting technology that has strengthened operational capacity across the state.

He further praised the public for its role in crime prevention, noting that timely intelligence from residents has helped foil several criminal plots.

“As I speak to you, Lagos remains safe and secure. There has been a drastic reduction in violent crime, and no incident of armed robbery has been recorded under my watch,” he said. “We are determined to ensure that criminals either flee Lagos or face the full wrath of the law.”

The Commissioner concluded by urging residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding, promising that the Command would continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of all Lagosians.