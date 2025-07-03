Konga Celebrates 13 Years of Transforming E-Commerce in Nigeria

Konga, Nigeria’s trailblazing composite e-commerce giant, is marking a remarkable 13-year journey of innovation, impact, and transformation in digital commerce with an explosive month-long celebration — the Konga 13th Anniversary Sale.

Commenting on this significant anniversary, Group CEO, Konga, Nnamdi Ekeh, expressed profound appreciation. He said: “Thirteen years ago, Konga set out to transform Nigeria’s commerce landscape. Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we are incredibly proud of the impact we've made – not just in e- commerce, but in fostering digital inclusion and supporting countless businesses.

“This Anniversary Sale is our way of saying a massive thank you to our customers, partners, and everyone who has journeyed with us. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unmatched value as we look forward to even greater achievements in the years to come.”

Also commenting on the anniversary, Chief Operating Officer, Konga, Dave Omeregie, said: “Our journey has been one of relentless innovation, operational excellence, and an unshakable commitment to customer satisfaction. As we celebrate 13 years, we are doubling down on our mission to lead Africa’s digital commerce frontier.

“From last-mile delivery to secure payments, healthcare access, and smart retailing, Konga has built a unique infrastructure that is enabling real change. This anniversary is not just about the past — it’s a statement of intent for the future.”