Edo Deputy Gov Pledges Support for Grassroots Sports Devt

Adibe Emenyonu  in Benin City 

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has pledged support for grassroots sports development by the administration of Monday Okpebholo.

He said the administration is interested in using sports as a tool to empower youths by developing and initiating sporting activities across the 18 local government areas of the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,  Friday Aghedo, the deputy governor stated this when he played host to Super Eagles Fenerbahçe star, Bright Osayi-Samuel in Benin on Wednesday.

While noting that sports, especially football, have gone beyond mere competitiveness, but to a money spinning business for youths.

“This is why the government of Monday Okpebholo will prioritise sport development by investing massively and also attract the right investment in the sector.

“For us a government, this is not better way to curb youth restiveness, create employment opportunities and also improve on the impact on income of families.”

The deputy pledged the government commitment to support Osayi in his 

desirous of giving back to the society by organizing annual U-13 football tournament.

Earlier, the Super Eagles football star, Bright Osayi-Samuel,  called for increased investment in grassroots football development in Nigeria.

He said that while Nigeria has abundant football talents, a lack of opportunities and exposure continued to keep many future stars in the shadows.

“I think it’s an opportunity. There are a lot of very good footballers, but they’re not seen.

“Everyone has a story. We just need to listen and invest. My tournament is a platform to let these young boys showcase what they are good at,” he said.

Osayi-Samuel, who emphasised that initiatives like this must be scaled up, called on more stakeholders to invest in grassroots football.

