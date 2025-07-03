Dolapo Fasawe and the Triple Triumph for Health, Environment and Climate Action in the FCT

In what stands as a proud moment for the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT has recorded a major boost in national recognition across healthcare, environmental sustainability, and climate action — thanks to a string of honours awarded for its progress in these areas. At the centre of this achievement is Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, whose leadership and reforms have earned her three prestigious awards in one month. From being named the “Amazon of Environmental Health” in Lagos, to receiving the “Silent Hero in Healthcare Delivery” award in Abuja, and an Award of Excellence in Climate Action from her alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that these triple honours reflect a steady, results-driven commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable FCT

It’s not every day that one person walks away with three prestigious honours in a single month. But when that person is Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, it certainly makes sense.

Known for quietly getting the job done without seeking the spotlight, Dr. Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, has been steadily transforming healthcare delivery, environmental health, and climate policy — with results that speak for themselves.

From being crowned “Amazon of Environmental Health” at the Annual Conference of the Pest Control Association of Nigeria in Lagos, to receiving the “Silent Hero in Healthcare Delivery” award in Abuja, and finally bagging an Award of Excellence in Climate Action from her alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University — all in one month, these recognitions form a compelling narrative of impact, vision, and quiet leadership.

Silent Hero in Healthcare Delivery

At the Nigeria Silent Heroes Awards (NSHA) held at Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja last month, Dr. Fasawe was visibly moved as she accepted the award recognising her behind-the-scenes leadership in health reform across the FCT.

“I am always excited to receive awards like this because they reflect the work we are doing under the Renewed Hope Agenda, even if it’s not always fully seen by the public. I can also confirm that I didn’t pay for this award, which makes it even more special.”

For those who know her, her track record in the health sector speaks volume. From functional oxygen plants installed at Maitama, Asokoro, Bwari, and Abaji Hospitals — a critical boost to emergency and critical care service to a 20-bed Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) Centre was established at Gwarinpa Hospital, in collaboration with partners — a first-of-its-kind specialised intervention for women in the FCT; and even the Renewed Hope Medical Missions in Kuje and Bwari Area Councils, where over 10,000 patients, were treated and 225 free surgeries performed — a bold move in bridging healthcare access for the underserved.

Already, the FCT has exceeded its target by 40,000 in the nationwide “Project 10 Million” health screening campaign; and through the Medical Palliative Initiative at Gwarinpa Hospital, 1,200 vulnerable patients have received free medication and essentials. The ministry didn’t just hit its annual health insurance enrolment target — it surpassed it by 85 per cent, increasing the number of FCT residents now covered by quality healthcare.

So far, pregnant women and indigents have been enrolled into the FCT Health Insurance Scheme, and delivery kits, bed nets, and nutritional packs were distributed to those living with HIV/AIDS. Also, 43 call rooms were renovated and furnished to make night duty more humane for health workers while a fully operational Public Health Emergency Operations Centre was established, which has significantly improved the FCT’s readiness for disease outbreaks.

The FCT health system has witnessed major improvements across infrastructure, workforce welfare, and service delivery. Hospital equipment repairs, trolley procurement, and facility upgrades have enhanced responsiveness and efficiency. Over 2,000 free reading glasses were distributed during World Sight Day and outreach missions. The restructured Primary Health Care Board won second place in the 2024 PHC Leadership Challenge, securing a $400,000 prize and raising immunisation coverage from 41% to 46%.

Renovation of the House Officers Quarters at Garki Hospital is underway to double training capacity from 60 to 120 slots. Several primary health centres now offer 24-hour services following the construction of on-site twin semi-detached staff bungalows. The Schools of Nursing and Midwifery have been upgraded to a College of Nursing, with improved infrastructure to raise education standards.

Medical Residency Training has also been strengthened through new recruitments and funding support, leading to a 60% increase in exam pass rates and top national awards for FCT residents. Salary arrears for health workers hired in 2023 were cleared, restoring industrial harmony, while the review of CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures boosted morale across the sector. Additionally, the FCT paid over ₦1 billion in counterpart funding for key national programmes, including Malaria IMPACT, Immunisation IMPACT, and the Strategic Healthcare Development Project.

Amazon of Environmental Health

Earlier last month, the Pest Control Association of Nigeria in Lagos, awarded Dr. Fasawe the “Amazon of Environmental Health,” a title reserved for leaders making major strides in environmental health and pest control.

According to her Special Adviser on Media, Mrs. Bola Ajao, who received the award alongside Dr. Doris John, this first award came during the annual conference of the Pest Control Association of Nigeria in Lagos.

Award of Excellence in Climate Action

Not done, at the Obafemi Awolowo University International Conference in Osun State, she was recognised for climate leadership. This was at the three-day event, themed “Accelerating Climate Action for Sustainable Livelihoods in Nigeria,” where her Alma Mater highlighted her ability to link climate resilience to health, urban planning, and environmental policy.

Dignitaries including Minister of Environment Malami Balarabe Abba Lawal; former Ekiti Deputy Governor Prof. Modupeola Adelabu; and OAU Vice Chancellor Prof. A.S. Bamire, who all hailed her as a proud ambassador of the university. Afterwards, a private reception hosted by her former classmates capped off the emotional homecoming.

However, despite the long list of wins, Dr. Fasawe is quick to deflect the spotlight. For her, the real credit belongs elsewhere. “These accolades are a testament to the dedication, strategic vision, and tireless efforts of the Minister of the FCT, Bar. Nyesom Wike for his doggedness in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” she said, adding that “His commitment to transforming the health sector and enabling us to work without political interference is what makes these achievements possible”.

Essentially, these achievements are not just milestones on paper — they represent real progress in the lives of residents across the FCT. From improved access to quality care and stronger frontline health systems, to a more motivated workforce and enhanced training capacity, the reforms reflect a clear and deliberate strategy to build a healthier, more resilient territory.

With continued investment, visionary leadership, and a focus on people-centred outcomes, the FCT is steadily setting a benchmark for public health governance in Nigeria.