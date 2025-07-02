UNILAG’s ‘Once Upon An Elephant’ Performance Highlights Dangers of Dictatorship, Power of Truth

Funmi Ogundare

In a captivating display of culture, performance and political commentary, students of the Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently staged ‘Once Upon An Elephant’, a thought-provoking play that explores the dangers of dictatorship and the power of truth.

The performance was produced by Theatre Productions, in collaboration with MadCity, and attended by students from various secondary schools.

The play, written by Prof. Bosede Afolayan and listed among the recommended texts for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) literature syllabus, follows the story of Iya Agba, a wise woman who confronts the tyranny of King Ajanaku, restoring peace to a troubled community. Blending traditional storytelling with Yoruba cultural elements, the production used music, dance, and rich parables to underscore its powerful message.

In her remarks after the show, Afolayan emphasised the importance of accountability in leadership and everyday life:

“Whatever anyone sows, he shall reap. Be careful of your actions,” she warned, urging the youths to embrace integrity and shun violence.

Segun Ige, the play producer and founder of Theateen Productions, explained the vision behind the performance:

“We aim to bring literature to life, especially for students preparing for exams. Seeing the play performed helps them grasp the themes, characters and conflicts more deeply than reading alone.”

Educators at the event lauded the performance for its educational value.

Israel Adelaja, an English and Literature teacher said, “It’s important not just for students but for everyone to understand societal dynamics through storytelling. This play teaches values and showcases Yoruba culture in a way that is relatable and insightful.”

Confidence Fasinu, a filmmaker and dramatist, highlighted the role of visual storytelling in modern education.

“Today’s students are more visually-oriented. Watching this play will help them remember plot points, character arcs, and themes when writing their WAEC exams.”