Teesas Summer School Ignites Creativity, Entrepreneurial Spirit in Nigerian Youths

Funmi Ogundare

Teesas Education, an edTech platform dedicated to transforming learning across Africa, has announced its 2025 Teesas Summer School, an initiative aimed at empowering children and teenagers with academic, technological, and entrepreneurial skills during the holidays.

Running in two cohorts from July 21 to August 21 and August 11 to 28, the programme is open to children aged 8 to 18 and will hold at Teesas Learning Centres, Ikeja and Lekki, Lagos.

Chairman and founder of Teesas Education, Mr. Osayi Izedonmwen, explained that the summer school offers a well-rounded curriculum that blends STEM education with creative arts, vocational training and entrepreneurship.

He said participants will explore a wide range of subjects, from coding and generative AI to animation, graphic design, as well as phone and tablet repairs.

“Our goal is to offer more than just academic reinforcement. The Teesas summer school is a launchpad for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers,” he stated.

A standout feature of the programme, he noted is its focus on teen entrepreneurship, adding that teenagers will be guided through the process of developing viable business ideas, culminating in a live pitch session to a panel of accomplished business leaders, including one who has built two billion-dollar companies.

“To ensure tailored learning, each child will undergo a pre-assessment to identify academic gaps. Customised tutoring will follow, along with continuous computer-based testing to prepare older students for major exams like UTME and WAEC. Promising ideas will also have a shot at receiving start-up capital to kickstart their ventures.”

The chairman added, “apart from academic and vocational skills, students will also gain critical character and leadership development with lessons drawn from the globally acclaimed books such as ‘The 7 Habits of Happy Kids’ and ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens’.”