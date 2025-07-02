Student’s Vision Births First Supreme Model United Nations Club

Oluchi Chibuzor

In a groundbreaking initiative, the maiden Supreme Model United Nations (MUN) club has heralded a new era for youth leadership, global awareness and championed by a year 10 student, Sekemi Ayeni as the founder and president.

The initiative, designed to promote excellence and celebrate the power of knowledge, provided a vital platform where brilliant young participants would be challenged to dig deep, think critically and express themselves with confidence and clarity.

Speaking at the maiden Supreme MUN one-day spelling bee and current affairs event, recently, and sponsored by Bell Oil and Gas, the Principal, Supreme Education Foundation (SEF), Mr. Yusuf Abubakar lauded Ayeni’s courage and determination in developing her ideas.

“The competition is more than just a contest of words, it actively promotes academic excellence, confidence, and teamwork. Participants demonstrated mastery of language and staying informed about the world. This initiative directly aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal Four: Quality Education,” he said.

Ayeni, a spectator at a one-day MUN conference, was captivated by the idea of Model United Nations – a simulation of the UN. Unable to participate then, the experience ignited a passion, leading her to initiate something new at her current school. With the support of friends who became executives and the school management approval, her vision came to fruition, driven by a passion for international affairs.

According to her, “the idea was birthed from my old school after a one-day MUN conference. I saw it and I liked the idea, but I couldn’t participate then because I was a year seven student.

I have a passion for Model United Nations and to become an international citizen, basically.”

The CEO, Bell Oil and Gas, Dr. Kayode Thomas, promised that the company would continue to support initiatives that promote education and knowledge improvement.

According to him, “fundamental difference often observed between private and public institutions in fostering such initiatives is funding, which impacts access to quality teachers, infrastructure, facilities, tools and technology. However, it is suggested that even without extensive resources, these events can be brought to public schools to empower students to start small and become local champions.

A member of the advisory board, Supreme MUN club, Mrs. Kemi Shonubi, who emphasised the importance of courage, said that young people must learn to speak up about their dreams and aspirations, rather than letting ideas die within them.

“I do encourage seeking assistance from coaches and mentors, as you can see that the founder herself sought support from the school and partners,” she said.

At the end of the competition, Korede Keshinro, SEF; Bryan Momodu, Lara Day School; and Tomiwa Olusodo, SEF, emerged first, second and third position respectively.

The event attracted public and private schools like Ojodu Primary School, Agidingbi Primary School, Forteyard Montessori School and Divine Offspring International School.

On the quality of the competition, the Education Secretary, Ikeja Local Government Education Authority, Akeem Amosu, called on the participants to learn from the experience going forward.

“I will charge you to learn from the experience of participating in the spelling bee competition and then you will improve over time,” he said.