NIS DG, Philip Shaibu, Vows to Reform Foremost Sports Institute 

Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has pledged sweeping reforms at the institute, citing personal experiences that exposed deep-rooted flaws in Nigeria’s sports development system.

In an interview with M4Stv, the former Edo State Deputy Governor revealed that he had encountered two negative experiences with the NIS—one of which involved the disqualification of Edo Queens’ coach from sitting on the bench during the CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

“I was one of those Nigerians who felt nothing was happening at the NIS,” Shaibu said. “One of the negative experiences was when Edo Queens qualified for the CAF Champions League in 2024 and I saw our coach, Moses Aduku, sitting in the stands. I asked why, and he told me he wasn’t allowed on the bench because his NIS certificate wasn’t recognized.”

According to CAF regulations, coaches must meet specific licensing requirements to sit on the bench during interclub competitions such as the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup. Head coaches are required to hold a CAF ‘A’ License or a valid PRO License from a sister confederation (e.g., UEFA, AFC), while assistant coaches must possess a CAF ‘B’ License.

Shaibu described the incident as a wake-up call and a symbol of the broader credibility crisis facing the institute. He likened the NIS to the engine room of Nigeria’s sports ecosystem—one that must be properly serviced to perform at an optimal level.

“It’s like a car without an engine. The engine is the NIS. We cannot keep going into international competitions like the African Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics and return empty-handed,” he said.

He emphasized that the NIS must fulfill its statutory role of producing world-class coaches with globally recognized certifications. “We need to align with international federations and adopt their coaching methodologies so that our graduates can qualify for the highest-level certifications,” he added.

Shaibu also expressed optimism about the future of the institute, highlighting the importance of collaboration and planning. “My passion is to make things work, and by the grace of God, the private sector and government having a handshake as far as funding and support is concerned, the NIS will be back to its actual challenges of fixing Nigerian sports at the management cadre,” he said.

“Funding is key, but what is more important is a blueprint—a strategic plan—and that is what we are working on now. It is this strategic plan that will attract funding. And we are going to be rebranding the Institute,” he concluded.