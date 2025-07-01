I’m Not Related to Kidnap Victims, Gov Lawal Reacts to Viral Video

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reacted to viral video clips where two kidnap victims claimed they were his younger brothers, declaring that he is not related to them.

In the video clips with two hooded gunmen at the background, the victims claimed blood relationship with the governor.

They were asked to contact the governor to release money to facilitate their freedom, “otherwise we will kill you,” the hoodlums said.

Reacting to the development, the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the incident as a “new ploy by bandits to gain attention and bolster sagging morale of their members.

“Government is currently taking steps to ensure the victims’ safe rescue and to reunite them with their families.”

“Upon watching the video clips critically, one can see how distressed the kidnap victims were. I believe this is a new format adopted by the bandits. However, none of the kidnap victims is related to the Governor. The Governor has only one sibling, a woman.”