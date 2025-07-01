Atiku, Associates in Crucial Meeting to Discuss Coalition against Tinubu, APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of expected adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, leading a host of his political associates and several other prominent figures of the Peoples Democratic Party, have commenced deliberations in a meeting to decide their political future.

Atiku’s men at the meeting include former governor of Cross River State Lylel Imoke, former governor of Jigawa Sule Lamido, former gover of Niger State Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Ebonyi state Sam Egwu, former governor of Sokoto State Aminu Bello Tambuwal, former governor of Benue State Gabriel Suswam, and former Senate President David Mark.

Others are former minister of Police Affairs Adamu Maina Waziri, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Senator Ben Obi, former Women Affairs minister Josephine Aninih, former PDP chairman Uche Secondus, former PDP National Financial Secretary Abdullahi Maibasira, former PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondoyan, Senator Abdul Ningi, former minister of foreign affairs Chief Tom Ikimi, and National Organising Secretary, Senator Austin Akobundu.

Atiku is leading the National Opposition Coalition Group against President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress. APC

The strategic gathering, ongoing at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, is part of ongoing consultations ahead of the formal unveiling of a coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

THISDAY gathered at the venue that the meeting presided over by Mark is focused on determining whether the PDP leaders will fully integrate into the proposed 2027 coalition party or maintain their positions within the party while forming an electoral alliance.”

Details later.