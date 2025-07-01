  • Tuesday, 1st July, 2025

Aradel Holdings Wins Best Equity Deal Award 

Business | 34 seconds ago

Peter Uzoho 

Aradel Holdings Plc has been awarded the Best Equity Deal in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at the 2024 edition of the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards.

The recognition, according to the organisers, is because of the company’s Listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The prestigious award was presented at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards 2024 Charity Dinner, held recently in London  as part of the 17th edition of its annual Achievement Awards.

The organisers said the nominations were made by banks and their clients, from which pool of nominees, the EMEA Finance editorial team made their final selections in recognition of investment houses and capital market transactions that exemplify innovation, diligence, and outstanding performance across the EMEA region.

Aradel’s milestone listing on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange took place on the October 14, 2024 and marked a significant step in the company’s strategic vision to provide energy solutions that foster inclusive economic growth. 

The listing was in fulfilment of a long-standing promise made by the company’s founding fathers, to democratise access to the energy sector and contribute meaningfully to indigenous wealth creation and development.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr. Adegbite Falade, said: “It is a profound honour to receive this award on behalf of the Shareholders, Board, Management, and Staff of Aradel Holdings Plc. 

“This award acknowledges our remarkable transformation journey, outstanding performance and our significant contributions to the Nigerian economy. At Aradel, we remain committed to technical and operational excellence while focusing on creating sustainable growth and lasting positive impact for our shareholders, stakeholders, and our host communities.”

