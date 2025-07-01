Abiodun: We’re Working with NSA’s Office to Get Surveillance Gadgets to Secure Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration was working with the office of the National Security Adviser to procure suitable surveillance equipment that would enable a prompt response to any security threat in any part of the state.

Abiodun stated this when he hosted the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, and the new Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brigadier General Godwin Nwaba, as well as other service chiefs, who paid him a courtesy call at his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said, “We are working towards identifying suitable surveillance technology that will allow us to have visibility and a view of different areas of our state so that when there is an emergency, we can adequately respond.

“The office of the NSA has been working with us in that direction. We’ve been trying to identify suitable technology so we can deploy it. Very soon, I am sure we are going to decide on that, and it will be procured and deployed to complement your activities.”

The governor stated that although the state was one of the most peaceful in the country, it was imperative for the security agencies to be on top of their game, as there were constant threats that test the will of the state government.

“There is a lot that needs to be done, and we are not going to rest on our oars. Yes, we’ve been referred to as one of the safest, if not the safest, states in Nigeria.

“However, there is always a continuous test of our will, and we will continue to resist that with maximum reaction. We will not sit by and allow anyone to come here and cause a breach of security in our state,” the governor added.

Abiodun noted the strategic location of the state with an international border and the daily influx of people due to its status as the industrial, educational, religious, and tourism hub of the nation, adding that these factors had placed a heavy burden on the security architecture of the state.

Speaking earlier, Fayoade, noted the unique position of the state as the industrial hub of the nation and disclosed that the Ogun and Lagos State Police Commands are synergizing to nip crimes in the bud, particularly in the border areas.

Nwaba also stated that his command has intensified patrols in some hotspots in the state, assuring the state that the men and officers under him would work towards ensuring peace in the state.

Other security chiefs from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Correctional Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Federal Fire Service appreciated the state government for past support and called for more assistance, especially in the area of mobility, pledging to work harder for a peaceful state.