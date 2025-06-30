Stakeholders Harp on Collaboration, Regulation to Enhance Urban Mobility

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders drawn from the transportation sector and law enforcement agencies have canvassed the need for collaborative approach, increased safety education as well as standardised regulations to address security challenges arising from ride-hailing services in Nigeria.

The stakeholders made the call during the inDrive Safety Education Summit, held in Lagos.

In his welcome address, the Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji stated that the summit was conceived with the aim of fashioning out insights that would help the platform to work with other stakeholders with a view to ensuring safety of both drivers and riders while also bridging users’ education gap about its safety features.

Oladimeji explained that safety remains a collective responsibility which all stakeholders including riders and drivers must take cognisance of.

He disclosed that inDrive has invested heavily in technology to improve its safety features.

Delivering his keynote address, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who was represented by the Director, Public Transport and Commuter Services (PTCS), Adebayo Olusoji, described the gathering as a testament to the collective commitment of stakeholders to creating safer environments for citizens.

According to him, creating streamlined communication channels and fostering a spirit of collaboration among entities, will open doors to innovative solutions that address the pressing issues of traffic congestion, road safety, and emergency response.

Making his submission during the panel session, Superintendent Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Lagos Command, Ayodele Ologun, revealed that the law enforcement agency was doing a lot within its power to ensure that passengers, riders and drivers are safe.

Ologun stated that the Lagos command has been quite responsive in reporting incidents or crashes and providing post-crash inspection to victims post-crash and post-crash monitoring as the need arises.

Also speaking at the session, Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Police Force, Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin who was represented by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos Command, Adedayo Abu Sadiq, said the Nigeria Police Force would continue to do everything within the ambit of the law to guarantee the safety of every Nigerian.