Northern Elders Decry Massacre of Soldiers in Niger

*Demand state of emergency over worsening insecurity in the north*COAS: Our commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, upholding rights of citizens remains absolute



*CDS proffers workable solutions to insurgency, terrorism, banditry, others in new book

*As suspected armed bandits abduct businessman in Kwara

Linus Aleke, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed deep outrage over the brutal killing of more than 20 soldiers in a terrorist ambush near Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.



NEF described the attack as further evidence of a total collapse of security in northern Nigeria.



The forum said the incident, which occurred on June 24, was not just an isolated attack but a clear declaration of war against the Nigerian state, one in which, according to NEF, “the state is steadily losing”.



Relatedly, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, stated that regardless of the challenges faced in the line of duty, the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity, and upholding the rights of all citizens remained absolute.



Oluyede stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to bear the torch of the nation’s sovereign values, adding that the light of Nigeria’s heritage shall never fade.



Oluyede made the commitment during an Interdenominational Church Service to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2025 at All Saints Military Church (Protestant), Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja.



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on his part, proffered practical solutions to the growing security threats, such as insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging threats in Nigeria.



Some of the solutions, contained in his new book, “Insurgency, Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria: Admonition to Nigerian Youths,” included promoting inclusive governance, solving poverty issues in society, and cultivating essential family values, like love, tolerance, honour, and empathy.



The book launch came as gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits, reportedly, abducted a well-known agro-chemical businessman, popularly known as Alhaji Chemical, in Lafiagi Town, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.



THISDAY checks revealed that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday in Lafiagi Town.



The victim, it was gathered, had just returned from the Holy land of Saudi Arabia.



In a statement issued by NEF’s spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jiddere, on Saturday, the forum condemned the massacre and declared that the north was “under siege” from terrorist groups, who now operated with impunity across the region.



The statement said, “More than 20 uniformed men, defenders of the nation, were slaughtered like animals by a gang of well-armed terrorists who launched a brazen, coordinated ambush that completely overwhelmed the base. This is not just an attack, it is a declaration of war against the Nigerian state, and the state is losing.



“This barbaric assault is only the latest chapter in the ongoing bloodbath that has turned northern Nigeria into a war zone throughout June 2025. From Benue to Plateau, from Kwara to Kaduna, and from Zamfara to Sokoto, Borno, and now Niger, what we are witnessing is not mere insecurity, it is an unrelenting campaign of terror, mass murder, and state failure.



“Entire communities are being wiped out, homes torched, lives shattered, and still, the killers roam freely, unchallenged, and unpunished.”



Jiddere stated, “The truth is stark and undeniable: the Nigerian government has failed abysmally and consistently in its constitutional duty to protect lives and property. The north is drowning in blood, its people abandoned, while the security forces either cannot respond or are completely absent.



“The Northern Elders Forum will no longer accept hollow condolences, tired speeches, or sterile press releases. Nigerians deserve visible, aggressive, and accountable action now.



“If the federal government continues to delay, deflect, or downplay this crisis, the Nigerian people will have no choice but to believe, rightly or wrongly, that this inaction is wilful, or worse, complicit.”



The forum demanded the immediate declaration of a state of emergency on security across northern Nigeria, saying, “This must be followed by decisive, joint military, and intelligence operations with the sole objective of locating and eliminating every single terrorist and armed groups threatening our people, regardless of who shelters them or where they operate.



“The blood of northern Nigerians is not cheap. Our soldiers are not cannon-fodder. Our citizens will not continue to die silently while a complacent government watches from a distance.



“The NEF warns in the clearest possible terms that the continued federal inaction will provoke open resistance. The patience of our people has run out. The legitimacy of any government that cannot or will not protect its citizens is gone. Enough is enough. We will not be silent. The North will not kneel before terror.”

At the book launch, Oluyede said, “We shall never depart from our honour, which is tied to our faith, and we will continue to live true to the Nigerian Army motto, ‘Victory is from God Alone’.”



The COAS reaffirmed that soldiers were the pillars that upheld the strength of the Nigerian Army, as they advanced the divine calling to protect peace, justice, and the dignity of all Nigerian people.



He said, “It is on this foundation that the fundamentals of sound administration, central to my Command Philosophy, will continue to place our soldiers first.

“The theme for this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration was deliberately crafted as ‘Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army Transformation Drive.’”



Oluyede stated that as the Nigerian Army progressed into the future with that noble aspiration, unity of thought, as a policy, will continue to upgrade the quality of operations through improved training, acquisition of modern equipment, and enhancement of operational and administrative processes.

While warning those behind terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in Nigeria to desist from their murderous enterprise, the COAS said, “To all those who seek to disrupt the sanctity of our freedom, our heritage of liberty, and our enduring democracy, be assured that your failure is certain and your boast lacks value.”

He assured that the Nigerian Army will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to foster a joint and multi-agency environment to deliver their mandate of securing the country effectively.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to officers, soldiers, and their families on the occasion of the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, Oluyede stated that the tradition provided an opportunity to commemorate the establishment of the Nigerian Army and reflect on the sacrifices, resilience, and selfless commitment of officers and soldiers.

He stressed that it was also a time to remember and honour brave heroes who fell in the line of duty and families affected by their service.

He said the tradition of starting the celebration with Jumat Prayers and Interdenominational Church Services symbolised the Nigerian Army’s humble acknowledgement of God’s role in human affairs.

Reviewing Musa’s book during its unveiling in a multi-sector conference on countering extreme ideology among youths in Nigeria, particularly in North-east operational theatres in Maiduguri, the book reviewer, Professor Ikenna A, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, said the CDS also encouraged extensive development at the grassroots level.

Ikenna stated that the defence chief believed insurgency stemmed from deep-seated political, social, and economic issues left unchecked for years.

The book reviewer further stressed that the CDS believed addressing interconnected socio-economic and political problems behind insurgency was crucial for peace and harmony in the country.

In his remarks, Musa said the security situation in Nigeria was improving, and called on Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies to tackle the escalating security situation in some parts effectively.

He said, “I want to appeal that we should not get tired; things are getting better. We must continue to cooperate with the military and other security agencies so that we can have total peace in the North-east, North-west, and North-central.”

Chairman of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, represented by Hon. Engr. Gambomi Marte, assured of legislative support to security agencies and the government for peace and progress.

Marte urged participants to spread knowledge on counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Chief Executive Officer of Kalthum Foundation for Peace, Ummukalthum Mohammed, appreciated the CDS, his troops, and stakeholders for their efforts against Boko Haram and other terrorism.

Musa, along with Theatre Commander North East, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and philanthropist Dr. Paul Odilli, paid a sympathy visit to wounded soldiers.

Odilli announced a donation of medical equipment and drugs worth billions of naira and provision of 20 sets of three-bedroom flats.

The conference was organised by Kaltum Foundation for Peace, Network of Civil Society Organisations, and Borno State Youth Parliament.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Lafiagi Town told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the heavily armed attackers, who kidnapped the agro-chemical businessman, popularly known as Alhaji Chemical, in Lafiagi Town, stormed the victim’s residence in the Taiwo area of Lafiagi around 1am on Sunday, overpowering local vigilantes on duty with superior firepower.

According to a resident, who witnessed the incident, the attackers appeared to have targeted Alhaji Chemical, executing the abduction swiftly before escaping on motorcycles.

“The kidnappers overwhelmed the local vigilantes, despite their efforts. They were heavily armed and moved with terrifying speed,” the source said.

The source explained, “This latest abduction has created fear among residents of Kwara North, a region that has seen a troubling rise in kidnapping incidents in recent months.

“This is not the first, second, or even third time such an incident is happening here.

“We are living in fear. The government and security agencies seem helpless while these deadly criminals turn our communities into kidnapping zones.”

The residents are calling on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to act swiftly in rescuing Alhaji Chemical and curbing the persistent threat of banditry in the region.

Contacted, a senior police officer at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Lafiagi Police Station who sought anonymity confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday.

He said the men of the Divisional Police Headquarters and other security agencies had swung into action in the town so as to arrest the perpetrators.

A deadly kidnapping incident on Sunday night, June 22, had left three people dead in Okuta, Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

The victims included a prominent businessman identified as Alhaji Dauda Ismaila, a local vigilante officer, and one of the suspected kidnappers.

It was gathered that the tragedy unfolded around 10pm, when gunmen stormed the residence of Alhaji Ismaila, a well-known businessman and farmer.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers fired several shots into the air, causing panic across the neighbourhood before seizing Alhaji Dauda and fleeing into the surrounding forest.

Local vigilantes responded swiftly, launching a rescue mission that resulted in a fierce gun battle in the bush.

During the exchange, one of the suspected kidnappers was shot dead.

Security officials confirmed the clash and said the dead kidnapper was believed to be of Fulani origin.

A manhunt had commenced for the remaining members of the gang.

Alhaji Dauda Ismaila was a respected figure in Okuta, known for his investments in farming and commerce.

His death generated grief and outrage in the community, where residents said they were now living in fear.

The attack marked the latest in a disturbing pattern of abductions in Baruten.

Just three weeks ago, a victim was kidnapped in Shiya community and released only after a heavy ransom was paid.