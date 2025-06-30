FG Pledges Steady Electricity Supply to Military Bases Nationwide

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

In a move aimed at enhancing the operational capacity of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has pledged to prioritise stable electricity supply to all military bases across the country.



The minister made this commitment while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar and his delegation during a visit to the Ministry of Power in Abuja, a statement by Adelabu’s spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, said yesterday.



The visit was part of broader efforts by the Nigerian Air Force to foster deeper collaboration with the ministry on power supply reliability for Air Force bases nationwide, the statement added.



Adelabu described reliable electricity as essential for securing military facilities and safeguarding national assets. “The President has issued a clear directive to prioritise power to military installations in barracks and bases. It’s a national security imperative,” he stated.



The minister highlighted inherited challenges such as inadequate metering and outdated infrastructure, noting that contracts awarded since 2003 for metering of military sites are now entering a renewed and more successful phase.



He also revealed ongoing dialogue with Distribution Companies (Discos), emphasising the urgent need for coordinated efforts to resolve power instability issues across all six geopolitical zones.



In a show of commitment, Adelabu cited the recent commissioning of a 3.1MW mini grid to power the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, as well as ongoing projects in Jaji and other locations. These efforts, he said, will soon be extended to Air Force bases, with a long-term goal of integrating renewable energy solutions into military energy strategy.



“A clean, stable and cost-effective energy supply is critical. The military operates as a strategic institution, not a commercial entity—it deserves tailored energy solutions that reflect its national importance,” the minister affirmed.



Besides, the ministry announced plans to replace outdated transformers with modern alternatives and convene a high-level meeting involving all 11 Discos and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to craft a sustainable, sector-wide approach.



Responding, Abubakar commended the minister for his forward-thinking reforms in the power sector, emphasising that electricity is vital not only to the economy but to Nigeria’s broader national security infrastructure.



He expressed concern over the encroachment on dedicated transmission lines to military facilities and sought the ministry’s support in eliminating illegal connections and resolving long-standing billing reconciliation issues with Ikeja Discos.



The Chief of Air Staff reiterated the Air Force’s readiness to collaborate with the ministry in safeguarding national infrastructure and implementing alternative energy solutions across its bases.

Adelabu stated that the strategic alignment between the Federal Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Air Force marks a significant step toward energy security, operational excellence, and national resilience.