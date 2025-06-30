Fagbemi, Badaru, Idris Lead FG’s Delegation to Aminu Dantata’s Burial in Medina Today

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The federal government has detailed a delegation of top government officials, led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris to the burial of Kano-born business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata in Saudi Arabia, THISDAY learnt last night.



The news filtered in just as the Saudi Arabian authorities have approved the transportation of Dantata’s body from Dubai to the Holy City of Medina for his final Islamic funeral rites.



Dantata, a prominent Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and elder statesman whose influence spanned commerce, politics, and community development, died on June 28 this year at the age of 95.



Born in 1931 in Kano into the renowned Dantata trading family, he inherited a legacy of entrepreneurial excellence pioneered by his father, Alhassan Dantata, one of West Africa’s wealthiest merchants in the early 20th century.



Aminu Dantata took charge of the family’s business interests in the 1960s and expanded them into a vast conglomerate with interests in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, and real estate. Under his leadership, the Dantata Group became a household name in Nigeria.



Beyond business, Dantata played significant roles in public life. He served as a commissioner in the old Kano State during the military era and has remained a respected voice in national affairs, often consulted for counsel by political leaders across generations.



Despite his wealth and status, he was best known for his humility and deep commitment to charitable causes, especially through scholarships, health interventions, and religious support, particularly for Islamic education and the Hajj.



At the solemn burial of Aminu Dantata, the Nigerian federal government delegation is expected to speak on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging Dantata as a towering figure in Nigerian history.



Also yesterday, Alhaji Mustapha Junaidu, the principal private secretary to the late Dantata on his verified Facebook account, stated that the Saudi authorities had approved the movement of the businessman’s remains from Dubai to Medina.



Junaidu said the delay in completing the burial arrangements was partly due to the weekend break, which impacted the pace of documentation and approval processes to transport the body to Medina for burial.



“It has been confirmed that Aminu Alhassan Dantata will be transported from Abu Dhabi to the holy city of Madinah for his final rites.



“Authorities have granted the necessary approvals for the transfer, and preparations are underway for the Janazah (funeral prayer), scheduled to take place tomorrow morning (Monday), Insha Allah,” Junaidu stated.



On Saturday, the Kano State chapter of the Council of Ulama conducted a special prayer in Kano for the late Alhaji Dantata, who will be laid to rest beside his wife in Medina.