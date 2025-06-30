Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Disburses N50m to 111 Civil Servants Amid Efforts to Boost Excellence in Public Service

James Emejo in Abuja

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation (AIG) said it has awarded over N50 million to 111 exceptional civil servants who have demonstrated excellence, integrity, and innovation in the public service delivery.

The disbursements were undertaken by the foundation’s offshoot initiative – the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Endowment Fund.

This came as Executive Vice Chair of the foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, reaffirmed its commitment to continuing close partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) towards reforming the service.

She also announced AIG Foundation’s role as Diamond Partner at the inaugural International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) in Abuja.

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede said, “This collaboration reflects our belief in the power of a world-class Civil Service to shape Africa’s future. The foundation remains committed to building a public sector that truly delivers for all Africans.”

However, the partnership builds on the foundation’s longstanding collaboration with the OHCSF, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing sector excellence in the country.

Over the years, the foundation has worked closely with the OHCSF to drive meaningful reforms – co-developing initiatives including the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25).

The foundation also led digital transformation projects, and invested in capacity-building programmes for civil servants.

Central to these efforts is the foundation’s goal to build a critical mass of about 3,000 highly effective civil servants within the next decade, equipping them with the skills and leadership needed to drive sustainable change across Nigeria’s public sector.

A notable feature of this year’s Civil Service Week is the expansion of the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Endowment Fund, sponsored by the Foundation.

The Fund recognises and rewards outstanding civil servants who demonstrate excellence, integrity, and innovation.

In addition, this year, two new award categories have been introduced – the Presidential Civil Service Merit Award with a cash prize of N500,000 and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation EPIC Award with a cash prize of ₦250,000.

Beyond recognition and awards, the foundation played a pivotal role in supporting the digitalisation of the OHCSF, a groundbreaking initiative that has inspired numerous ministries, departments, and agencies to embark on their own digital transformation journeys.

This growing momentum has been further strengthened through the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with several ministries to expand and deepen these digitalisation efforts.

The International Civil Service Conference will provide a valuable platform for leaders across Africa’s public sector to exchange ideas, share innovations, and forge new partnerships.

This event further positions Nigeria as a leader in Civil Service reform and highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping the future of governance in Africa.

Essentially, the AIG Foundation is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare.

The foundation accomplishes its mission by supporting the reform initiatives of public sector entities, providing financing, consulting support, and capacity-building programmes and resources for the public sector workforce.

It provides funding and strategic support to drive the work of affiliate organisations such as ABC Health, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), the Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), and others.