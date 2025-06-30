Adeniji: AVA Securities is Committed to Promotion of  Financial Inclusion

The Managing Director of AVA Securities Limited, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Adeniji, recently spoke on how the company is using its securities trading competition for universities to equip next generation of investors and deepen financial inclusion among others. Ayodeji Ake presents the excerpts:

AVA Securities recently concluded the second edition of its Trading Competition. What inspired this initiative?

At AVA Securities, we are passionate about deepening financial literacy and market participation among young Nigerians. The idea was to go beyond traditional education by creating a platform where students could learn by being involved. By giving N5 million to each undergraduate team, we empower them to apply investment concepts in real time—an initiative that mirrors our belief in innovation and inclusivity. We’re proud to say it’s the first of its kind in the country.

What makes the AVA Securities Trading Competition stand out from other financial literacy programmes?

Unlike simulations or theoretical learning programs, the AVA Securities Universities Trading Competition puts N5 million in the hands of each team to trade on our platform. These are real funds, live Nigerian equities markets, and real-time consequences. This level of immersion sets us apart. We do not just teach investment strategy, we let participants experience it. This practical exposure fosters strategic thinking, risk management, and teamwork in a way no classroom can replicate.

How has the response from students and universities been so far?

The responses have been phenomenal. For our second edition, we received applications from different universities across Nigeria. The enthusiasm, creativity, and boldness the students brought to the table exceeded our expectations. Schools like the University of Lagos, the University of Port Harcourt, Obafemi Awolowo University, Covenant University, Babcock, ABU Zaria, and several others had representation, which truly made this a national event. The energy is growing, and we expect even more participation in the third edition starting in August 2025.

How does this competition align with AVA Securities’ broader mission and business goals?

Our mission is to create accessible, innovative investment solutions while promoting financial inclusion. This competition reflects that mission by opening the doors of capital markets to Nigeria’s youth. In the long run, these students become more confident investors, and some may even pursue careers in within the financial market. That is a win not only for them but for our industry and economy.

The competition involves the deployment of actual capital. How do you ensure students handle this responsibility wisely?

Our competition is designed to foster a dynamic learning environment where students can develop essential skills needed in the real world, including financial analysis, decision making, and teamwork. We provide comprehensive tutorials and clear guidelines to ensure participants understand the rules and expectations. Our focus extends beyond generating returns; we prioritize the learning process and skill development. Notably, we have observed teams transform from cautious beginners to data-driven traders within weeks, with some even emerging as winners. This transformation underscores the effectiveness of our approach in cultivating competent and confident traders.

Can you share any success stories from previous editions?

Absolutely. One notable success story from our previous edition is the team that took first place in Season 1, Team Coral from the University of Port Harcourt. They demonstrated exceptional trading skills, strategic thinking, and teamwork. Their winning strategy involved a combination of technical analysis and market trend identification, which allowed them to consistently outperform other teams. Another team was Team Seekers from Covenant University,they began with modest trades but finished in the top tier through smart sector allocation and disciplined strategy.Several students from our past edition have gone on to secure internships and job opportunities at top financial institutions. The competition has proven to be a launching pad for their careers, providing them with the skills, experience, and networking opportunities needed to succeed in the industry. It’s inspiring.

We are proud to see our participants achieve such success, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for them.

What’s new in the third edition of the competition?

This year, we are introducing a curated stock list from which teams must construct their portfolios. This encourages deeper research and strategy. We have also expanded our content outreach—live trading sessions, and a broader media presence. Applications open this June, and the competition kicks off in August. We’re also building stronger university partnerships to reach even more students.

You’ve mentioned that AVA Securities is the first mover in this space. How important is that positioning to your brand?

Being a first mover is important, but what matters more is what we do with that position. We have created a blueprint that others may follow, but our commitment to depth, transparency, and excellence will keep us ahead. Our clients, partners, and stakeholders know we are not just running a campaign; we are building a movement.

What kind of support or partnerships are you looking for to scale this initiative?

We are open to partnerships with media houses, corporate sponsors, and even regulatory bodies. Our goal is to make this the most respected university student capital market competition in Africa. By aligning with organizations that share our values, we can expand the platform’s reach and impact.

What would you say to a student or university considering joining this competition for the first time?

I would say: This is your moment. You don’t need to have a finance background—just curiosity, discipline, a competitive streak, and the courage to learn. Whether you win or not, the experience you will gain is priceless. You will learn how the financial market works, how to manage risk, and how to work under pressure. And you will walk away with insights most people don’t acquire until much later in their careers.