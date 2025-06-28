Tinubu Directs Dalori to Takeover from Ganduje in Acting Capacity 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Dalori, to assume the position of Acting National Chairman.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued Friday said Dalori would be acting pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to announce the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of our great Party. His resignation, which is effective immediately, was offered to enable him attend to urgent and important personal matters.

“In his letter of resignation addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Dr. Ganduje expressed gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the opportunity to serve the Party at the highest level.

“The President has directed the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.”

Morka recalled that Ganduje assumed leadership of the party in August 2023, following the resignation of his predecessor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He said throughout his tenure, he dedicated himself to strengthening party unity and cohesion, expounding its democratic ideals, and enhancing the party’s electoral competitiveness.

Morka noted that the confidence placed in him by the party’s NEC and National Caucus meetings in February 2025 was a profound recognition and honour for his service.

He added that he left his position as National Chairman with great pride in collective achievements, including successful defections from opposition parties and legal affirmations of our Party leadership’s legitimacy.

Morka assured all party faithful that the party remains steadfast and unwavering in its mission to deliver transformative governance for all Nigerians, in line with President Tinubu’s renewed Hope Agenda.