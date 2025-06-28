Saraki: We’re Rebuilding PDP for 2027, Future

Sunday Ehigiator

er Senate President and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, cautioned that the main opposition party risks collapse if urgent steps are not taken to resolve its leadership rifts and regain unity before the 2027 general elections.



Speaking in an interview on ARISE News Channel, Saraki, who currently heads the PDP’s reconciliation and convention committee, admitted the party was navigating one of the most precarious periods in its history.



Despite expressing confidence that the PDP could still recover, warning however, that the party was yet to witness the full scale of its internal turmoil.

“The worst may not even have come yet,” Saraki said. “We could see more defections, governors, senators, and if we don’t address these issues immediately, we risk not having a viable platform to contest the next elections,” he added.



Central to the party’s troubles is a prolonged dispute over the rightful occupant of the position of National Secretary, a legal and procedural controversy that recently prompted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject official party communication not signed by the current recognized secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.



“INEC has made it clear: any letter not signed by the recognised secretary is invalid. That poses a real threat to our ability to hold a legal NEC or convention,” Saraki explained.



As a result, the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting originally scheduled for Monday has been shelved in favor of an expanded stakeholders’ caucus, a move aimed at sidestepping legal pitfalls.



“We have to be careful,” Saraki emphasised. “We can’t afford a situation where aspirants win primaries and then get disqualified because of internal technicalities.”



Amid ongoing factional disputes, reports of further defections continue to loom large.

The recent reconciliation between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political mentor, now FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, that was brokered by President Tinubu. has only added fuel to the fire, prompting speculation that more high-profile PDP leaders could jump ship.

“We expect more defections,” Saraki admitted.

“But we take some consolation in knowing the PDP is still strong at the grassroots. The loyalty there is deep, but leadership decisions are threatening that strength.”

He said many defections are not due to widespread dissatisfaction with the party, but rather decisions made by political elites without broad consensus.

“These are top-down moves. Many grassroots members remain committed to PDP and are asking why their leaders are abandoning the party that built their careers.”

Saraki did not mince words about the wider implications for Nigeria’s democracy. If the PDP, the country’s largest opposition party, cannot stabilise, he warned, the nation risks slipping toward a dangerous political imbalance.

“If PDP fails, Nigeria edges closer to a one-party state,” he said. “And that would be a disaster for democracy.”

He urged all stakeholders. within the party and across the democratic spectrum, to recognize the high stakes and commit to internal reforms, legal compliance, and inclusive leadership decisions.

Despite the gloom, Saraki believes the party still has time, barely, to reposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Thankfully, this is happening in 2025, not 2026. We have a small window to regroup. We must use it wisely.”

He also called for the emergence of a new generation of PDP leaders and said the upcoming convention must serve as a platform to inject fresh energy into the party’s leadership.

“This is not just about resolving today’s issues. It’s about building for the future. The next convention must not be business as usual, we must bring in new, younger faces who represent the future of this party.”

Saraki ended on a note of cautious optimism, reiterating that while the PDP’s challenges are serious, they are not insurmountable.

“This is a defining moment. If we stay united, follow due process, and put the party’s interest first, we can rebuild. But we must act, now.”