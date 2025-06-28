New Jetour X90 Plus Dazzles Nigerian SUV Enthusiasts with Feature-Rich Interior, Others

Jetour Nigeria has revealed the new X90 Plus, a mid-size sport utility vehicle that infuses modern design with versatile functionality, which it says is suitable for families and individuals seeking comfort and performance.

The new SUV available in Nigeria, according to the automaker, has a feature-rich interior and showcases a contemporary aesthetics with a prominent hexagonal grille and sleek LED headlights, contributing to its confident road presence.

Engine performance

The SUV offers multiple engine options of 1.6L and 2.0 L, to suit diverse driving preferences.

The 1.6 litre turbocharged engine delivers 197 horsepower, and 290 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

While the 2.0 litre turbocharged engine produces 254 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque, also mated to a 7-speed DCT, ensuring robust performance for various driving conditions.

Both configurations feature front-wheel drive and achieve a top speed of approximately 185 km/h and 254km/h.

The other features are listed as four cylinder & 16-Valve Double Over Head Camshaft (DOHC), 145kW & 187kW output and dimension of L:4858 W:1925 H:1780.

Interior

Inside, the X90 Plus offers a spacious cabin with seating for seven passengers.

Premium materials and thoughtful design elements enhance comfort, while features such as a panoramic sunroof and advanced infotainment systems contribute to an enjoyable driving experience.

Safety

It has driver and passenger seat airbags as well as curtain airbags for maximum safety.

Its other safety features are Vehicle Stability Control System, Advanced Emergency Braking System, Hill-Start & Hill-Decent Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold System and High Mount Stop Lamp.

It is equipped with 360° Surrounding Camera (2D/3D Panoramic Parking), Radar Monitoring/Forward Collision Warning Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning System, Auto Lockout System, Automatic Door Lock, Power Window and an alarm system.

For comfort and convenience, the vehicle also comes with Electronic Gear Shifting System, Smart Entry & Push Start, Drive Modes Selector (Eco, Sport & Normal), Cruise Control and Transmission Gear.

As part of its advanced technology features, there are LCD touchscreen 12.3-inch, phone mirroring, Bluetooth, voice command, wireless charger, digital touchscreen air conditioner with auto rear and roof vent.

It also has air purification function, auto fold, electric & heating outside rear view mirror, power driver & passenger seat, seat heater & ventilation, seat memory & lumber support. It boasts soft/wood finish interior design.

The vehicle has 8 Sony speakers, LED headlamps, auto headlamp leveling, Led fog lamp with auto opening and closing of the rear trunk.