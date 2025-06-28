ICAN Restates Commitment to Ethical Financial Practice

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of (ICAN) has called for best practices in the accounting profession, noting that its district societies across the country have been pivotal in advancing the institute’s objectives within the financial sector.

President of the institute, Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, reiterated this during the investiture ceremony of the fifth Chairman of ICAN Ilupeju/Gbagada & District Society( ICAN IGDS) , Titilayo Fowokan in Lagos, recently, noting that expectations are high of ICAN to enhance transparency in financial transactions.

Represented by ICAN IGDS Coordinator, Ezekiel Alaga , the ICAN President further charged the newly sworn-in chairman and other elected executives to stay true to the ideals of the profession and not to compromise the virtues that qualified them to lead the district.

He reminded Fowokan of the need to maintain the standard that set the district apart, especially in inspiring younger accountants, stating that eyes are on the over 90 ICAN district societies to effectively drive the institute’s national mandate at the local level.

He said, “District societies are vital to the national body, identifying and addressing members’ professional needs. They provide quality leadership to ensure that ICAN remains a beacon for the accounting profession.

“To ensure broader impact, they undertake corporate social responsibility projects, including the ‘Catch them young’ program to inspire the next generation of accountants. New executives should sustain this trend to maintain ICAN’s position as a global leader.

In her acceptance speech, Fowokan thanked the institute for the privilege reposed in her to serve, pledging her dedication to advancing the institute’s common vision.

She unveiled her programme for the district as captured under the theme’ ACCELERATE’, assuring that the programmes will build on the growth agenda of previous administration.

“Under the ACCELERATE agenda, we shall be focusing on eight core areas of Accountability, Collaboration, Capacity Building, Empowerment, Leadership Development, Excellence, Recognition, Advocacy, Technology, and Engagement,” she said.