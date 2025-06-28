How Adenuga’s Belief in Culture Positioned  Ojude-Oba for Global Relevance

Bennett Oghifo

In a modern world where technological trends in entertainment and sports disrupt every facet of human life at the speed of light, indigenous cultural festivals are crucial for preserving traditional heritage, passing down customs, beliefs, and values from generation to generation.

Despite the rich history and knowledge of many African cultural practices, the pressures of modernisation have led to the disappearance of many traditional cultural values with their custodians swept into oblivion.

Interestingly, a single individual’s belief in indigenous culture has significantly elevated a cultural practice to global relevance by fostering authenticity, attracting wider audiences, and promoting sustainable economic and social impact.

In no corporate personality have this belief and commitment been made more manifest like the leadership example of Chief Mike Adenuga Jr, a Nigerian telecom and oil mogul, and the fifth richest person in Africa, according to Forbes.

His belief in the Yoruba and African cultural heritage has ensured that the Ojude Oba festival, which began hitherto as a small gathering of Muslim faithfuls in Ijebu-Ode over 100 years ago, remains a genuine representation of the community and a global event to reckon with.

In addition to the Ojude-Oba, Chief Adenuga’s belief in African indigenous culture has propelled Glo to sponsor the Ofala festival, which is a major cultural event for the Igbo people, particularly the Onitsha people, including the Lisabi Festival celebrated in Egbaland, Greater Lagos Fiesta, Festival of Joy in Warri, and Eyo Festival in Lagos.

In all, Glo’s strategic marketing and promotion of these cultural festivals has proven that an individual’s belief, such as Chief Adenuga’s, can raise the bar of indigenous cultural practice and heritage on a global scale, reaching international audiences and attracting tourists from all corners of the world.

It is no wonder then that the Ojude-Oba festival is on its way to getting the recognition of UNESCO heritage.