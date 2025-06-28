Group’s Empowerment Drive Targets Women’s Financial Independence

Omolabake Fasogbon

Amid a growing concern over the rising number of women living in poverty, a non-government organisation, ‘Women of Might’ is stepping in through an empowerment initiative aimed at promoting financial independence.

The organisation explained that its empowerment scheme targeting over 500 women would improve the economic condition of women and the society at large.

Speaking at the flag off of the NGO’s skills acquisition scheme in Lagos, recently, its Founder, Bevlyn Ogbekene appreciated the impacts of skills in lifting households and economies.

The programme, which also marked the organisation’s second anniversary saw over 100 stay-at-home mothers in the Ikosi area of Lagos armed with skills in perfume making, soap production, and makeup artistry, amongst others.

Ogbekene, stated that the initiative stands as part of the organisation’s ongoing drives to help women become self-sufficient and support their families.

She said, “This is what we live for, seeing women light up with hope, practical knowledge, and the courage to start something new. This is what real empowerment looks like. We are looking to empower 500 women at the grassroot in Lagos in through mentorship, wellness education, and vocational training, amongst others.”

The Founder also highlighted the importance of capital and tool to motivate trainees, calling on corporates and like-minded bodies to join force with initiatives committed to lifting lives and society.

“Skills alone are not enough. With the right support, these women can build sustainable businesses and break free from the cycle of poverty. We are on course to support our beneficiaries with tools and other resources to enable them to start something new, even on a small scale at home,” she said.

Remarking about the gesture, one of the participants, Deborah Benson said, “We didn’t just learn. We were empowered to act. I went ahead to put into practice what I learnt today, and I am more than happy to show the world my product”.