Govs, Investors’ Meeting, Others to Feature at 25th Abuja Motor Fair 

The Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, has announced that the highly anticipated 25th edition of the Abuja Motor Fair will be held from November 24 to 28, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Agwu described the upcoming edition as a landmark celebration, not only marking a quarter-century of consistent exhibitions but also signalling a renewed commitment to leveraging the automotive industry for national economic growth.

“We’ve been working on this event for the past two months,” Agwu stated. “This 25th edition will be bigger, more inclusive, and more strategically aligned with national development goals.

“We’re planning a massive media campaign and stakeholders engagement across the country.”

BKG is aiming to use this platform to connect auto manufacturers, investors, government stakeholders, and the public in more meaningful ways than ever.

As part of this, the organizers plan to visit key stakeholders with journalists before the event kicks off, generating broader awareness and deeper engagement.

A major feature of the fair this year will be state-level participation, with BKG targeting all 36 state governments to showcase their transport and mobility initiatives.

This, the BKG boss said, would provide a great opportunity for state governments that have invested in transport terminals to promote it and for those intending to do so.

By providing a platform for state governments and auto companies to explore investment partnerships, the event is expected to foster practical solutions to Nigeria’s transportation and food distribution challenges.

Agwu emphasized that effective road transport systems could play a significant role in curbing inflation, lowering food prices, and reducing the cost of living.

“We are creating an interface between policymakers, investors, and the transport industry. This is our contribution to economic development,” he said.

The fair will also host strategic sessions for principal officers and members of the National Assembly, aimed at influencing policy formulation and legislative support for the automotive and transport sectors.

To further underscore the economic and policy importance of the fair, special days will be set aside for state governors to address the press and meet directly with investors and auto companies.

In conclusion, Agwu expressed confidence that the increased competition and collaboration within the industry will benefit consumers and propel the sector forward.

“We’ve seen what competition can do. We’re prepared to do more. Competition is good for customers,” he said.

As preparations intensify, all eyes are now on November, when Nigeria’s capital city will become the hub of transport innovation, investment opportunities, and forward-thinking dialogue on how to move the country ahead – quite literally.