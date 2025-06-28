Ganduje’s Push, Rivers Reconciliation Signal Tinubu’s Emerging Strategy for 2027 Presidential Race

*Chairman’s exit paves way for Kwankwaso’s imminent return to APC, as analysts see a Kano, Rivers, Lagos move

*Vice presidency now in play

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

President Bola Tinubu may be quietly setting the stage for the 2027 presidential race, as recent political moves, including yesterday’s resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Thursday’s dramatic reconciliation between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, all pointing to a calculated realignment of forces across Nigeria’s key voting blocs.



Political analysts believe the unfolding events are part of the President’s broader strategy to consolidate his influence in Kano, Rivers, and Lagos—three politically strategic States that hold the power to tilt national elections.



Ganduje’s exit was widely seen as a deliberate gesture to smoothen the path for the return of former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the APC, potentially neutralising northern opposition and strengthening Tinubu’s 2027 base.



With Wike and Fubara seemingly sheathing their swords under Tinubu’s watch, the reconciliation also signals Tinubu’s intent to control the political narrative in the South-south. Combined with Lagos, his traditional stronghold, and a potentially united Kano front, insiders say Tinubu is stitching together a formidable tri-regional alliance that could give him a decisive edge in 2027.



Tinubu yesterday directed the APC’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Dalori, to assume the position of Acting National Chairman, following Ganduje’s sudden resignation.



The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement, explained that Dalori would be acting pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.



He said: “The APC wishes to announce the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of our great Party. His resignation, which is effective immediately, was offered to enable him attend to urgent and important personal matters.



“In his letter of resignation addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Dr. Ganduje expressed gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the opportunity to serve the Party at the highest level.



“The President has directed the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.”



Morka recalled that Ganduje assumed leadership of the party in August 2023, following the resignation of his predecessor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He said throughout his tenure, he dedicated himself to strengthening party unity and cohesion, expounding its democratic ideals, and enhancing the party’s electoral competitiveness.



Morka noted that the confidence placed in him by the party’s NEC and National Caucus meetings in February 2025, was a profound recognition and honour for his service.



He added that he left his position as National Chairman with great pride in collective achievements, including successful defections from opposition parties and legal affirmations of our Party leadership’s legitimacy.



Morka assured all party faithful that the party remains steadfast and unwavering in its mission to deliver transformative governance for all Nigerians, in line with President Tinubu’s renewed Hope Agenda.



However, there was disquiet in the party earlier yesterday, following Ganduje’s surprise resignation.



His sudden resignation threw the party into confusion as staff and party members were seen discussing the development in hushed tones.



Some party officials who pleaded to remain anonymous had told THISDAY earlier yesterday that resignation had more to do with mounting internal pressure and political calculations ahead of the 2027 elections.



However, analysts argued that the development paves the way for Kwankwaso’s imminent return to the ruling party and the re-zoning of the vice presidential ticket.



According to analysts, with the unfolding developments, the position of the vice president could either go North-west or North-east, depending on how they choose the next Chairman of the APC.



If the Chairman goes to North-central, then it puts the North-west in a position to get the vice presidency, competing directly with the North-east. However, if they decide to take the Chairmanship in the North-east, it puts North-central in a pole-position for the vice presidency, where the APC can pick a Christian, competing directly with the North-east, analyst explained yesterday.



Ganduje’s unceremonious exit made him the sixth chairman of the party since its formation in 2013.



The former Governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande was the first chairman, while the former Governor of Edo State, John Odige Oyegun was elected after Akande stepped down after the party defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan.



After spending four years, Oyegun was not allowed to return and was replaced by former Adams Oshiomhole. He soon ran into trouble with Governors of the party and he was also shown the way out.



In his place, a Caretaker committee, chaired by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was set up.



After party stakeholders got tired of Buni’s sit-tight attitude, he was forced to organize a national convention which led to the emergency of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.



After Tinubu won the election, it was clear that Adamu’s days were numbered considering the role he played to thwart Tinubu’s emergence as the party’s candidate. Adamu was replaced by Ganduje.



For Rivers, the President hosted the reconciliation meeting on Thursday night, at the presidential villa in Abuja, bringing together all the figures in the Rivers State political crisis in the closed-door meeting.



On March 18, this year, Tinubu had declared a State of Emergency in Rivers, following the unending political crisis in the State and suspended Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu and all the State House of Assembly members.



After the meeting, Fubara expressed belief that there was a positive move for lasting peace in the state.



Fubara, who is in his third month of suspension, promised to do everything within his power to ensure that the peace is sustained.



“For me it is very important that this day has come. What we need is for the progress and peace of Rivers State. By the special grace of God, this night (Thursday), with the help of Mr President and in agreement with the leaders of the state, peace has returned to Rivers State. We will do everything within our power to maintain peace and make sure we sustain it this time around”, Fubara assured.



On his part, the FCT Minister said their differences have been settled and that all parties are ready to work together.



“We were there with the governor and he agreed to work with all of us, we are members of the same political party. Yes, we are human, we have time for disagreement and then also have time to settle the disagreement.



“We have come to report to the President that this is what we have agreed. For me, everything is over and I enjoined everybody who believed, to work with us to also work together, that there is no more acrimony. For me, it is a day to thank the Almighty God”, Wike added.



The former Governor of Rivers State also confirmed that all parties involved in the political crisis have reached a consensus to work collaboratively with Fubara.

Wike while highlighting the importance of unity within the state’s political family also acknowledged that disagreements comparing them to those between normal relationships, but emphasised that now is the moment to settle these disputes.



According to him: “We have all agreed to work together with the governor, and the governor also agreed to work together with all of us. We are members of the same political family.



“Yes, just like humans, you have a disagreement, and then you also have a time to also settle your disagreement. And that has been finally concluded today, and we have come to report to Mr. President, that is what we have agreed so for me, everything is over. And enjoy all everybody who believe to work with us, to also work together with everybody that there’s no more acrimony. There’s nothing to say.”



Thursday night peace talks at the Villa, apart from bringing together Wike and Fubara also had in attendance suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, and Majority Leader, Hon Major Jack.



Also present were state party chairmen of both the APC and the PDP, former governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, Rivers federal lawmakers and too government officials.



Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the reconciliation as stakeholders in Rivers State said it would bring lasting peace in the State.

In an interview with THISDAY, the State Chairman of the APC, Chief Tony Okocha, said no induced condition was made, adding that peace has finally returned in the state.



“Peace has returned to Rivers State, nobody was under duress. The President didn’t invite us; we invited the president. Peace has been made before, then we felt that we should concretize issues in the presence of Mr. President and he was kind enough to receive us,” he added.



Also reacting, a Chieftain of APC in the state, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka, believed that the reconciliation meeting did not include the governor’s supporters, expressing regret that the President acted out of the Constitution.



He questioned the reason for declaration of state of emergency in the state and subsequent suspension of democratic government, even when the state is peaceful. He added that the decision from the meeting could not be in the interest of Rivers State.



“Whatever they may have decided cannot be for the interest of the people of Rivers State. There was no reason for anybody to declare a state of emergency in a peaceful State. So, Tinubu declared the emergency rule for his own selfish interest and not when wants any peace in Rivers State.



“From the photos we saw online after the meeting, is an indication that it was a one-sided agreement. Tinubu has been in support of whatever Wike is doing in Rivers State and he gave him every power to do what he is doing. And that is why you could see that it was only Fubara that was from his own side, Wike brought his own people to the meeting.



“It is left for Rivers State people to decide whether the type of embarrassment that Tinubu and Wike gave to them is okay by them and they have to pass that judgment by 2027.”



A right activist, Mr. Enefaa Georgewill, said the reconciliation will not stand in the interest of the people in the State, stressing that it would only de-escalate the noise from the state in the media space.



Georgewill who is the Chairman of Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, continued that emergency rule “was not based on insecurity, but just about politics and economic interest, where the President chose to rule Rivers State through the back door and that is why the President was in a hurry, in a state where there is no war, no fighting, no death, declared a state of emergency and sacked a democratic government”.



However, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the deal as shambolic, insisting that it was a proof that the reason Tinubu declared State of Emergency in Rivers State was not real, but a farce and politically motivated.



Weighing in on the reconciliation in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibeh, Atiku asked, ”What manner of shambolic deal is this over the President Bola Tinubu’s planned reinstatement of Siminalayi Fubara as Rivers State Governor?”



He further said, ”First off, it is a confirmation that Fubara’s suspension by Tinubu on the grounds of insecurity was a farce and that, indeed, the suspension was politically motivated. Recall that since the suspension of Fubara, about 400 persons, including the 200 in Yelewata, have been massacred in Benue without a declaration of a state of emergency in the North Central state.



”Secondly, it is a confirmation that the suspension was linked to Wike’s failed bid to control the resources of Rivers.



”Thirdly, it is a confirmation of Tinubu’s gambit to have his ruling APC control the oil-rich state.



”Fourthly, it is an abridgement of the rights of Governor Fubara and the usurpation of the mandate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the people of Rivers to determine whether Fubara is worthy of a second term or not. Instead, what we are witnessing is Tinubu constituting a caucus to determine the process and outcome of what is supposed to be the exclusive preserve of the good people of Rivers State.”, Atiku stated,



Commending on efforts of the President in effecting the reconciliation, Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson to Atiku, praised Tinubu.



Reacting through his post on his X account, Sowunmi also thanked Fubara, Wike and Rivers elders for encouraging the intervention of President Tinubu in ending the crisis in their state.He wrote, “This is how to lead! A leader must resolve issues, not make them worse. There is nothing wrong with studying Asiwaju @officialABAT. After all, we study leaders in other climes. It is a weakness and colonial mentality to think that one of our own cannot be learned. Mr. President, you do this one.



“Thank you Gov @SimFubaraKSC, thank you, Min @GovWike, thank you Speaker and his colleagues. Thank you reasonable elders who encouraged this. This has always been my position. The journey from home is the same distance as the journey away from home. Team Rivers is Back. Now let’s celebrate. Never again!!!!”

However Former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Mark Jacob, said he would not be surprised if Fubara joins the APC after the truce by Tinubu, adding that if they dangle any carrot that would enable him reclaim his mandate, he would go for it



Jacob stated this when he appeared on a television programme monitored in Abuja.



Reacting to the meeting and citing the recent gale of defections to the APC, the ex-PDP legal adviser said it would not be surprising to see Fubara who is a member of the PDP join the ruling party.



According to the former PDP National Legal Adviser, “So if they dangle a carrot to Siminalayi and tell him to come over to APC so that he can reclaim his seat, I will not be shocked if he agrees, because it’s all about me. ‘What will I gain,”