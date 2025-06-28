FG Partners Filmhouse on Economic, Cultural Exchange with Brazil

Chinedu Eze

The federal government, in partnership with Filmhouse Group, has initiated an economic and cultural exchange with Brazil.

A high-powered delegation from the country has visited Nigeria as part of a cultural and economic mission aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The delegation, which recently visited Filmhouse Cinemas-IMAX Lekki, Lagos, comprising senior policymakers and leaders from Brazil’s cultural and entertainment sectors, engaged with key Nigerian stakeholders to explore opportunities for cooperation in film production, music, and the arts.

The mission familiar with the cultural affinity between Brazil and the people of South West, Nigeria, placed special emphasis on Yoruba cultural heritage, which shares deep historical and ancestral connections with Brazil in many ways.

As part of their Lagos tour, the Brazilian representatives – hosted and sponsored by Filmhouse Group participated in curated cultural experiences, including visits to Filmhouse Cinemas – IMAX, Lekki (West Africa’s largest cinema exhibitors), the Oba of Oniru’s Palace, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Terra Kulture, and the Lekki Arts and Crafts Market.

“This visit is more than symbolic, it’s a catalyst,” said Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, and FilmOne Studios).

According to him, “Nigeria and Brazil are cultural siblings with shared roots and creative energies. At The Filmhouse Group, we believe storytelling is a bridge – one that can unite nations, spark economic growth, and shift global perceptions. We are committed to building enduring partnerships that elevate African stories and open doors for co-production, distribution, and investments across the Atlantic.”

During the reception, the Brazilian delegates were presented with a comprehensive overview of Nigeria’s fast-growing entertainment landscape, highlighting its robust box office growth, emerging studios, and potential for international collaboration.

Speaking to the media, Okwuosa reaffirmed Filmhouse Group’s dedication to driving economic inclusion through the creative sector and noted, “We are prepared to lead the charge in global partnerships that unlock the immense potential of Africa’s creative economy.”

The members of the delegation who were visibly impressed and excited about their visit to Nigeria with nostalgic feelings, spoke about their visit.

Institutional and Government Relations Specialist at ApexBrasil, George Maha, shared a personal reflection, “I am Nigerian. I was born here in Lagos. But beyond the diaspora community, there is Brazil, and there are Afro-Brazilians. That connection matters. It’s time we embraced it more deliberately.”

Echoing this sentiment Rachel Maia, CEO of RM Cia 360, expressed enthusiasm for future partnerships:

“I’ve collaborated with American, Danish, and French brands. Now I want to work with Nigerians. We are connected by history and culture, and we don’t need to ask each other for favours. Nigeria has quality, and so do we. Let’s build something meaningful together.”

The Brazilian delegation, including officials from Brazil’s Ministry of Culture and creative industry leaders, commended Nigeria’s cultural vibrancy and expressed commitment to long-term partnerships in content creation, talent exchange, and investment.

This initiative marks a new chapter in Nigeria-Brazil relations and is expected to drive impactful collaborations, positioning Lagos as a creative capital with global influence.