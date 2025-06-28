FG Grants Kogi Govt 15 Mining Licences to Tap Mineral Resources

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with its determination to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on federal allocation, the federal government has granted Kogi State Government 15 mining licences in order to tap into its rich solid mineral resources.

Governor Usman Ododo made this known in Lokoja, the state capital, while speaking at the at the international conference, exhibition and 25th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining and Material Engineering, NI3ME, an arm of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

The governor, represented by his deputy, Joel Oyinbo, explained that this strategic move was geared towards boosting the state economy and rapid development.

In addition to the licences, the governor explained that the state has made substantial investments into education, human capital development, and the creation of the Kogi State Solid Minerals Company.

He emphasised with delight that Kogi is at the centre of Nigeria’s solid minerals map, noting that if fully harnessed, it could transform not only its local economy but the nation at large.

“One of the key steps we have taken is procuring modern mining machinery for the Kogi State Mineral Processing Company. This initiative is designed to facilitate the processing of various minerals extracted from our state, thereby adding value to these resources and contributing to industrialisation. By equipping the company, we are enhancing the efficiency of our mining operations and ensuring that we are aligned with global best practices in the mining industry.

“In addition to modernising our processing facilities, the state government has also acquired fifteen (15) mining licenses for strategic mineral deposits within Kogi State. These licenses cover some of the most valuable and untapped resources, including limestone, coal, tin, iron ore, and bauxite. With these licenses, we are laying a strong foundation for sustainable mining operations that will create jobs, generate revenue, and contribute to the socio-economic development of our state.

“Under my leadership, the executive arm of the Kogi State Government is working with the State Assembly to enact laws to prohibit illegal mining, strengthen artisanal and small-scale mining, address environmental degradation, and ensure sustainable mining practices in the state. This effort of the state government includes targeting 25,000 youths for training and engagement in the mineral and mining sector.

National Chairman of NI3ME, Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, in his address bemoaned the overdependence on oil to the detriment of other economic potential, calling for an urgent reversal of the trend.

“By developing the metals and solid minerals sectors, we can boost employment, improve living standards, and create opportunities in other critical industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. Therefore, this conference aims to chart a sustainable path towards achieving these noble objectives,” Salawu said.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake and National President, NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, were represented at the conference by Prof. Olusegun Omoniyi Ige, the Director General of Nigerian Geological Agency and Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru were among speakers at the event.