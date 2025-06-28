CSOs Urge Wike to End Three Months Teachers, Health Workers’ Strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Civil society organisations and concerned citizens in the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, under the auspices of the FCT Civil Society Organisations Accountability Mechanism Network (FCT-CAM), has made an appeal to the Minister of FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, to urgently do something to resolve the strike by primary school teachers and health workers serving in the primary healthcare centres in Abuja.

The workers are demanding payment of minimum wage and other outstanding welfare packages.

The CSOs also urged other leaders including National Assembly members representing the FCT and elected officials of the six Area Councils in the capital city to join in settling the dispute that has resulted in the shutdown of primary schools and health centres in the FCT.

In a statement jointly signed by representatives of over 20 civil society organisations operating in the FCT, the group said they are demanding “urgent intervention in the ongoing strike to open the schools and PHCs to our children and health care seeking clients across the six area councils.

“For over ninety agonising days, the very foundations of our communities—our primary and health care seeking clients across the six area councils.

“This is an unacceptable mortgage on their future and a direct threat to the long-term prosperity of the FCT and Nigeria at large,” they said.

The organisations urged the minister to engage with representatives of health workers and teachers with a view to addressing their grievances and to implement sustainable solutions to prevent future disruptions.

“We further demand the following immediate interventions. We call on the Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, to deploy his full authority to address this crisis and facilitate an immediate and lasting resolution.

“The people of the FCT are suffering, and they look to you for decisive action.

“We implore the six Area Council Chairmen to demonstrate leadership and good faith that prioritises the welfare of FCT children, women, youths, and people as your utmost responsibility.

“We call on the Chair and members of the Senate Committee on FCT, House of Representatives Committee on FCT, and FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, along with our distinguished Senator Ireti Kingibe and our Honourable Representatives.”