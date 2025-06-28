Coscharis Launches Geely’s Ultra-modern Service Workshop, Aftersales

Coscharis Motors has officially performed the launched of Geely’s automobile service workshop and its aftersales takeover.

Present at the launch, was the Country Manager, Middle East/Africa Business Unit, Geely Auto International Corporation, Paladin Yao and his team from China.

The expansive ultra-modern workshop, located in PWD axis in Ikeja GRA, is equipped with state-of-the art diagnostic equipment, manual and automated tools, six lifts, as well as auto parts, and technicians that are given regular training by Geely. Outside the workshop is a drive-course to test the undercarriage of the cars.

The launch’s theme is ‘Geely’s Found a New Home’, and according to the Executive Director, Aftersales and Special Duties, Coscharis Group, Cosmas Junior Maduka, “It is truly a defining moment for us at Coscharis.

“Today, we are not just launching a new workshop, we are launching a new promise. A promise to deliver excellence. A promise to offer real value. A promise to serve you with integrity, innovation, and intentional care.”

Maduka said the launch was important because “Geely is not just a car brand. It is a global symbol of progress—built on precision engineering, advanced technology, and customer-focused design.

“And now, that very symbol has found a new and trusted home with Coscharis. We are proud to extend our legacy of excellence, a legacy that already spans top-tier brands like BMW, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Renault—to now include Geely.

“But more than just carrying the name, we carry the responsibility.

And that responsibility is captured in our mission:

“To deliver excellent products and services, providing customers with the best value for their money, while contributing to societal development through technological innovation.”

Adding, “This is the lens through which we welcome Geely today. This is the standard we intend to uphold.”

Explaining what “Home” means, he said, “When we say Geely has found a new home, we mean it in three key ways: One, this is a home of service excellence. We have launched a dedicated Geely workshop, equipped to global standards, staffed by brand-trained technicians, and supported with genuine spare parts and best-in-class diagnostics. It is built to serve efficiently, professionally, and promptly.

“Two, this is a home of customer value. Our mission puts the customer at the heart of everything. We are here to ensure that every Geely customer gets more than a product-they get experience, support, and value for their money.

“Three, this is a home for innovation and growth. We are not simply replicating what others have done —we are setting a new benchmark. By investing in people, technology, and continuous improvement, we align with Geely’s future-forward vision and our own goal of driving societal development through technological innovation.

“This launch is not just an event — it is a declaration. Coscharis is here to lead, not just participate.”

On “The Road Ahead, he said, “We’re not here for the moment —

We’re here to build a movement. A movement where trust and reliability are non-negotiable. A movement where customers are proud to stay with us — from their first visit to their final service. Together with Geely, we will expand access,

enhance customer experiences,

and deliver on the full promise of aftersales excellence.

To our partners — thank you for believing in us. To our customers — thank you for your loyalty and confidence. And to the Coscharis team—your excellence is the foundation upon which this home is built.”